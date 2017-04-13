World
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert on Trump: 'I Would Trade Good Ratings for a Better President.'
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
celebritiesWatch Billie Lourd's Emotional Star Wars Celebration Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher
Star Wars, Princess Leia Organa, 1977.
TelevisionReview: On The Handmaid's Tale, TV's Great New Heroine Is Born
TransportationUnited Airlines Passenger David Dao Never Wants to Fly on a Plane Again, His Attorney Says
Arizona Scenics
Afghanistan

U.S. Military Drops Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb on ISIS Target in Afghanistan

Robert Burns / AP
Updated: 1:53 PM ET | Originally published: 1:27 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. forces in Afghanistan on Thursday struck an ISIS tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with "the mother of all bombs," the largest non-nuclear weapon every used in combat by the U.S. military, Pentagon officials said.

The bomb, known officially as a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, unleashes 11 tons of explosives. When it was developed in the early 2000s the Pentagon did a formal review of legal justification for its combat use.

The U.S. military headquarters in Kabul said in a statement that the bomb was dropped at 7:32 p.m. local time Thursday on a tunnel complex in Achin district of Nangarhar province, where the Afghan affiliate of ISIS has been operating.

The target was close to the Pakistani border.

Adam Stump, a Pentagon spokesman, said the bomb was dropped from a U.S. Air Force MC-130 transport, which he said had been brought to Afghanistan "some time ago" for potential use.

Army Gen. John W. Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said in a written statement that the strike was designed to minimize the risk to Afghan and U.S. forces conducting clearing operations in the Achin area "while maximizing the destruction" of ISIS fighters and facilities. He said ISIS has been using improvised explosive devices, bunkers and tunnels to strengthen its defenses.

"This is the right munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum of our offensive against ISIS-K," he added, using the U.S. military's acronym for the ISIS affiliate.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME