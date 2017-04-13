Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
animalsA Scorpion Stung a Passenger on a United Flight
Scorpion found in Riverside, California, identified as Anuroctonus pococki, in the family Iluridae
animalsYou Can't Eat Cats and Dogs in Taiwan Anymore
Super Typhoon Nepartak Hits Taiwan
PoliticsPresident Trump Shows He's 'Flexible'
Capitol
Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel Has Several Vacation Ideas for Bill O'Reilly Including Hell
Exercise

One Run May Add 7 Hours to Your Life, Study Says

Alexandra Sifferlin
11:46 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Running is a simple and efficient way to exercise: all you need is a pair of shoes. It's been shown to lower a person's risk for heart disease and cancer, possibly by regulating weight and blood pressure. Now a recent study, published in the journal Progress in Cardiovascular Disease last month, reports that people who run tend to live about three years longer than those who don't.

The researchers, who have studied the benefits of running in the past, decided to look at available research and investigate whether other forms of exercise like walking and biking provide the same benefits, or if runners have a special advantage.

The study's authors found that while other types of exercise like walking and cycling were linked to a longer lifespan, it wasn't to the same degree as running. The researchers calculated that a one-hour run may translate to an additional seven hours added to a person's life. The benefits capped out at about three years, and the researchers found that the improvements in life expectancy leveled out at about four hours of running per week. More running wasn't found to be significantly worse for a person, but the researchers say there are no further apparent longevity benefits.

Sign up for TIME Health and more. View Sample

However, the researchers only found an associational relationship between running and longevity. Their data showed that people who run tend to live longer lives, but not that running specifically increases a person's lifespan. Runners tend to have other healthy lifestyle behaviors like maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking and only drinking low-to-moderate amounts of alcohol, the authors note. Still, the findings suggest running is an especially effective form of exercise.

The study also found that runners who also do other types of physical activity have the same lower risk of early death, though combining running with other exercise is "the best choice," the researchers write. (Federal guidelines recommend both aerobic exercise, like running, and strength training for optimal health.) They also acknowledge that it's not yet clear how much running is safe, or if a person can run too much.

"Running may have the most public health benefits, but is not the best exercise for everyone since orthopedic or other medical conditions can restrict its use by many individuals," the authors concluded.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME