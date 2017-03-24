Vote Now: Who Should Be on the 2017 TIME 100?

The TIME 100 —our annual list of the most influential people in the world—features a number of leading artists, politicians, lawmakers, scientists and leaders of tech and business. Although TIME's editors will choose the final list of honorees, we want readers to share their choices with us as well.

Did football player Colin Kaepernick or Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins strike you as most influential this year? What about the Women's March co-chairs , Linda Sarsour, Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez and Bob Bland? Or perhaps Steve Bannon or Kellyanne Conway , close advisers to President Donald Trump?

Cast your vote below. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. E.T. on April 16, and the winner of the reader poll will be announced immediately after. This year's official TIME 100 list will be announced April 20.