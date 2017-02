Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo as President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges pose for a group photo in the Oval Office, on Feb. 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo as President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges pose for a group photo in the Oval Office, on Feb. 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Brendan Smialowski—AFP/Getty Images

The Internet Is Having Fun With Kellyanne Conway Sitting All Casual in the Oval Office

The Internet had a field day when a photo emerged on Monday of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway kneeling on an Oval Office sofa.

Conway was seen casually sitting with her knees tucked under her on the couch while President Donald Trump met with leaders from historically black colleges and universities in the Oval Office. Her pose sparked a debate online about whether she respected the office and quickly became a meme.

remember when republicans used to flip out over obama oval office decorum pic.twitter.com/bGU4F7mlbX - Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) February 28, 2017

The ancestors put plastic on the furniture just for women like Kellyanne Conway. pic.twitter.com/oM7a9uu4MH - Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) February 28, 2017

It looks like Trump's waiting for Kellyanne to google, 'How to talk to black people'... pic.twitter.com/QIqC94K3Eb - Steve Mazepa (@zepadeedoodah) February 28, 2017

'i am sorry ma'am but no shoes on the couch i do not make the rules'@nycsouthpaw pic.twitter.com/dbONSk9Kno - darth™ (@darth) February 28, 2017

I will only be able to get mad at the way Kellyanne Conway sits on a couch if it turns out she's hiding of Trump's tax returns under her. - Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 28, 2017

kellyanne: oh nothing just in this empty room what's up with you pic.twitter.com/DJjKXSkgdl - Ingrid Ostby (@ingridostby) February 28, 2017