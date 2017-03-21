Colin Kaepernick Donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels

Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during a game against the Miami Dolphins on November 27, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during a game against the Miami Dolphins on November 27, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Mike Ehrmann—Getty Images

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has donated $50,000 to Meals on Wheels as part of a series of donations he has made over the last year.

Kaepernick, who sparked controversy by kneeling during the national anthem before 49ers games in the fall of 2016, also donated $50,000 to the social media campaign #LoveArmyForSomalia , which aims to raise $2 million to aid starving people in Somalia, NFL.com reported .

Kaepernick's donation to Meals on Wheels comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's proposed budget plan for 2018, which would cut federal funding for the program . Kaepernick and Trump have sparred often since the quarterback began kneeling before football games to protest police brutality and racial oppression.

Trump again took a shot at Kaepernick on Monday night, telling a rally in Louisville, Ky. that the quarterback's failure to get signed from a free agency was because NFL owners "don't want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump."