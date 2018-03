Here is some news that people who are nuts for Nutella will just eat up: Krispy Kreme UK is introducing a donut filled with the chocolate-hazelnut spread by installing a machine in London that will dispense the limited-edition treat.

The pop-up is expected to be open from May 9 to May 21 at the Krispy Kreme store across the street from the Holborn Tube station.

All proceeds from the sales of the approximately $2.88 item dubbed “Nutty Chocolatta” will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust.