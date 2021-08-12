The World at a Crossroads

WEF 2021 Articles
As the Auto Industry Shifts Green, Will Its Workers Be Left Behind?
How China’s Digital Currency Could Challenge the Almighty Dollar
'We Know How to Bounce Back.' Sadiq Khan Has a Plan to Build a Greener, Fairer London Post-Pandemic
How a New Deal for Global Taxation Might Save Democracy
The Pandemic Laid Bare the World’s Inequities. A Top Economist on Why We Need a New Social Contract
Malaysia’s Growth Intimately Linked to the Asian Decade
Uncontrolled AI Can Endanger People’s Lives. We Must Enforce Stronger Safeguards
In Conversations with CEO Kengo Sakurada
Celebrate Your Inner Rebel
Finding Purpose in a New Voyage to Space
China Is Still the World's Factory—And It's Designing the Future With AI
Malaysia's Future Lies in Sustainable and Inclusive Development
Bushido Can Help Us Recalibrate Capitalism to Be More Sustainable
Leaders Rethink the Return to Work
The Pandemic Is Creating an Opportunity to Bring More Women Into India's Workforce
N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons
How Technology Can Help Foster Inclusivity and Productivity at Work
Anjali Sud, CEO, Vimeo
How Cities Can Support Hybrid Work Without Sacrificing Productivity
Steve Adler, Mayor, Austin
Twitter Isn’t Stopping at Hybrid Working. Here's How Tech Firms Like Ours Can Evolve Beyond the Workplace
Jennifer Christie, CHRO, Twitter
If Employers Are Serious About Meaningful Change, They Must Reorient Jobs to Center Around Workers
Darren Walker, President, Ford Foundation
The Pandemic Was a Wake-Up Call. Banks Must Embrace Hybrid Working
Ralph Hamers, CEO, UBS
Educators Had to Get Creative During the Pandemic. Now, Universities Are Building a More Resilient Future
Peter Salovey, President, Yale University
How the Pandemic Paved the Way for a More Sustainable Work Culture in Japan
Kentaro Okuda, CEO, Nomura
WEF Projects Credits
Audience editors: Samantha Cooney and Soo Jin Kim
Copy editors: Helen Eisenbach, Sarah Rutledge Gorman, Mark Hokoda, Anny Kim, Megan Rutherford and Jennifer Schiavone
Designers: Rich Morgan
Digital producer: Paulina Cachero
Editors: Ayesha Javed and Dan Stewart
Photo editors: Sangsuk Sylvia Kang and Andrew Katz
Reporter-researchers: Mariah Espada, Nik Popli and Simmone Shah
Video editors: Arpita Aneja, Chris Grasinger and Abhishyant Kidangoor