Introduction
The 100 Best Fantasy Books of All Time
-
The Arabian Nights
-
Le Morte d’Arthur by Thomas Malory
-
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll
-
Through the Looking-Glass by Lewis Carroll
-
Five Children and It by E. Nesbit
-
Ozma of Oz by L. Frank Baum
-
Mary Poppins by P.L. Travers
-
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis
-
The Palm-Wine Drinkard by Amos Tutuola
-
The Voyage of the Dawn Treader by C.S. Lewis
-
The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien
-
My Life in the Bush of Ghosts by Amos Tutuola
-
The Two Towers by J.R.R. Tolkien
-
The Return of the King by J.R.R. Tolkien
-
A Hero Born by Jin Yong
-
The Once & Future King by T.H. White
-
James and the Giant Peach by Roald Dahl
-
The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster
-
A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle
-
The Wandering Unicorn by Manuel Mujica Lainez
-
Dragonflight by Anne McCaffrey
-
The Last Unicorn by Peter S. Beagle
-
A Wizard of Earthsea by Ursula K. Le Guin
-
The Crystal Cave by Mary Stewart
-
The Tombs of Atuan by Ursula K. Le Guin
-
Watership Down by Richard Adams
-
The Dark Is Rising by Susan Cooper
-
The Princess Bride by William Goldman
-
Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt
-
A Swiftly Tilting Planet by Madeleine L’Engle
-
The Bloody Chamber by Angela Carter
-
The BFG by Roald Dahl
-
Alanna: The First Adventure by Tamora Pierce
-
Howl’s Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones
-
Redwall by Brian Jacques
-
Swordspoint by Ellen Kushner
-
The Lives of Christopher Chant by Diana Wynne Jones
-
The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan
-
Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman
-
Haroun and the Sea of Stories by Salman Rushdie
-
Outlander by Diana Gabaldon
-
Tigana by Guy Gavriel Kay
-
The Golden Compass by Philip Pullman
-
Neverwhere by Neil Gaiman
-
Ella Enchanted by Gail Carson Levine
-
The Subtle Knife by Philip Pullman
-
Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson
-
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban by J.K. Rowling
-
Spindle’s End by Robin McKinley
-
A Storm of Swords by George R.R. Martin
-
American Gods by Neil Gaiman
-
The Wee Free Men by Terry Pratchett
-
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince by J.K. Rowling
-
Mistborn: The Final Empire by Brandon Sanderson
-
The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss
-
City of Glass by Cassandra Clare
-
Where the Mountain Meets the Moon by Grace Lin
-
The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms by N.K. Jemisin
-
Who Fears Death by Nnedi Okorafor
-
Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor
-
The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
-
The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
-
Angelfall by Susan Ee
-
A Stranger in Olondria by Sofia Samatar
-
The Bone Clocks by David Mitchell
-
The Buried Giant by Kazuo Ishiguro
-
An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir
-
The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin
-
Get in Trouble by Kelly Link
-
The Grace of Kings by Ken Liu
-
Shadowshaper by Daniel José Older
-
Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo
-
The Wrath & the Dawn by Renée Ahdieh
-
All the Birds in the Sky by Charlie Jane Anders
-
A Torch Against the Night by Sabaa Tahir
-
The Wall of Storms by Ken Liu
-
Beasts Made of Night by Tochi Onyebuchi
-
The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang
-
The Changeling by Victor LaValle
-
Jade City by Fonda Lee
-
The Stone Sky by N.K. Jemisin
-
Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi
-
Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore
-
Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi
-
Circe by Madeline Miller
-
Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri
-
The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang
-
Song of Blood & Stone by L. Penelope
-
Trail of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse
-
Witchmark by C.L. Polk
-
Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
-
Children of Virtue and Vengeance by Tomi Adeyemi
-
The Dragon Republic by R.F. Kuang
-
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
-
Pet by Akwaeke Emezi
-
Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender
-
The Rage of Dragons by Evan Winter
-
We Hunt the Flame by Hafsah Faizal
-
Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger
-
Woven in Moonlight by Isabel Ibañez