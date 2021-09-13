Streaming Now! Watch Live
Live Now
TIME100 Talks TEST Stream 2021-09-13 at 14:33
Sep 13, 2021
TEST TEST TEST
More Videos
  • Person of the Year
  • TIME 100
  • Docs
  • Culture
  • Politics
  • World
  • COVID-19
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
2020 Person of the Year: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Dec 10, 2020|7:17
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Zoom CEO Eric Yuan is Time's Business Person of the Year
Dec 10, 2020|2:06
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Frontline Health Workers are Time's 2020 Guardians of the Year
Dec 10, 2020|1:25
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Lebron James is Time's 2020 Athlete of the Year
Dec 10, 2020|3:28
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
BTS Is TIME's 2020 Entertainer of the Year
Dec 10, 2020|3:22
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME 2019 Person of the Year: Greta Thunberg
Dec 11, 2019|3:31
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME Athlete of the Year: U.S. Women's Soccer Team
Dec 11, 2019|2:24
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME Entertainer of the Year: Lizzo
Dec 11, 2019|2:43
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME Guardians of the Year: The Public Servants
Dec 11, 2019|3:41
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME 2018 Person of the Year: The Guardians and the War on Truth, Maria Ressa
Dec 11, 2018|0:59
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME Person of the Year: The Staff of The Capital
Dec 11, 2018|2:39
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME Person of the Year: The Guardians and the War on Truth
Dec 11, 2018|5:16
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME Person of the Year 2017: The Silence Breakers
Dec 6, 2017|5:02
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME 2016 Person of the Year: Donald Trump
Dec 7, 2016|4:12
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Person of The Year 2015: Watch Angela Merkel's Year in Review
Dec 9, 2015|3:47
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME100 | See Everyone on the 2020 TIME100 List
Sep 22, 2020|0:58
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME100 | Black Lives Matter Co-Founders
Sep 22, 2020|1:15
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME100 | Megan Thee Stallion
Sep 22, 2020|1:11
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME100 | Amy O' Sullivan
Sep 22, 2020|1:45
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME100 | Ady Barkan
Sep 22, 2020|1:18
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME100 | Nemonte Nenquimo
Sep 22, 2020|2:18
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME100 | Billy Porter
Sep 22, 2020|1:00
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME100 | Chase Strangio
Sep 22, 2020|2:47
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME100 | Ibram X. Kendi
Sep 22, 2020|2:02
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
"My Name is Mookie"
Jun 25, 2021|20:15
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Notice of Eviction
Mar 3, 2021|31:28
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
The History You Didn't Learn: The NYC School Boycott
Sep 21, 2020|8:02
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
#RECKONING
Aug 4, 2020|10:18
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Elevator Pitch, a Film by Martyna Starosta
Jul 28, 2020|13:38
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
America Really Does Have a Space Force. We Went Inside to See What It Does
Jul 22, 2020|6:32
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Protests Instead of Graduation, the Class of 2020 'Walk the Stage of the Streets'
Jun 4, 2020|3:34
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Anatomy of Hate
Feb 18, 2020|29:50
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Best Job in the World
Jul 31, 2019|3:22
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Killed for Simply Being a Girl
May 14, 2019|10:28
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Reintroducing Tommy Dorfman
Jul 22, 2021|4:14
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
What to Know About the Inspiration4 Mission
Aug 3, 2021|4:57
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
The Tokyo Olympics Started and Ended Amid the Pandemic. The Japanese People Never Got to Watch the Games in Person
Aug 8, 2021|2:32
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Simone Biles Returns to the Tokyo Olympics—With a Big Statement
Aug 3, 2021|1:39
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Here Are All The Medals Won By Team USA At The Tokyo Olympics
Jul 26, 2021|11:22
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
The Tokyo Olympics’ Newest Stars Are Two 13-Year-Old Skateboarders
Jul 27, 2021|1:58
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Japan's Yuto Horigome Is the New King of Skateboarding After Winning the Sport's First Olympic Gold Medal
Jul 25, 2021|2:15
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Here's What to Know About 3x3 Basketball Which is Making its Debut at the Tokyo Olympics
Jul 26, 2021|1:37
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Tokyo Olympics: Allyson Felix
Jul 8, 2021|3:01
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Tokyo Olympics: Susana Rodriguez Gacio
Jul 8, 2021|3:35
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Tokyo Olympics: Sue Bird
Jul 8, 2021|2:56
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
At Last, Britney Spears Gets a Voice in Her Future—and We Have Her Fans to Thank
Jun 24, 2021|1:20
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
The 2021 Westminster Dog Show is a Lesson in Resilience
Jun 14, 2021|3:04
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Caster Semenya Is Barred From Her Best Race. But She Won't Give Up On Tokyo.
Apr 28, 2021|4:07
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
John Amos Looks Back on 50 Years in Hollywood
Mar 5, 2021|8:19
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Amanda Gorman: 'The Hill We Climb'
Feb 4, 2021|5:57
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Cate Blanchett and Stacey Sher | TIME's "Voices of the Future" Women's Summit (Full Interview)
Mar 8, 2021|14:59
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Cicely Tyson, Pioneering Actress Known for Her 'Convictions and Grace,' Dies at 96
Jan 28, 2021|1:20
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
How a Black Woman and a White Woman Co-Wrote a Book About Race in America
Jun 15, 2020|6:53
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME100 NEXT: Dua Lipa
Feb 16, 2021|2:11
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME100 NEXT: Telfar Clemens
Feb 16, 2021|2:11
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME100 NEXT: Marcus Rashford
Feb 16, 2021|2:40
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME100 NEXT: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Feb 16, 2021|2:12
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
'We Did That': Inside the WNBA’s Strategy to Support Raphael Warnock—and Help Democrats Win the Senate
Jan 7, 2021|1:49
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
President Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on Afghanistan
Aug 16, 2021|2:23
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Panic at Kabul Airport as Afghans Rush to Flee Taliban After U.S. Evacuates Staff
Aug 16, 2021|0:59
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
The Senate Just Passed a Massive Infrastructure Bill
Aug 10, 2021|1:57
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigning Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
Aug 10, 2021|0:50
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Running Out of Options to Fight Voting Restrictions, Joe Biden Emphasizes Voter Education
Jul 13, 2021|3:21
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
President Biden Signs Sweeping Executive Order Targeting Big Business and Anticompetitive Practices
Jul 9, 2021|2:44
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Biden Administration Unveils Plan to Combat Uptick in Gun Violence
Jun 23, 2021|2:55
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME Interviews Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
May 11, 2021|8:07
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
The Empire State Building's Green Retrofit Was a Success. Will Other Buildings Follow Suit?
May 10, 2021|5:51
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Biden Plans to Share 20 Million More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses With Rest of World
May 17, 2021|2:03
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
President Joe Biden Is Withdrawing U.S. Forces From Afghanistan
Apr 14, 2021|2:42
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Amid Rising Gun Violence, Biden Unveils Actions to Curb Shootings
Apr 8, 2021|2:39
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
'A Giant Step Forward.' President Biden Praises Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict
Apr 20, 2021|2:15
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Flags, Hate Symbols and QAnon Shirts: Decoding the Capitol Riot
Jan 21, 2021|6:45
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Big Tech's Business Model Is a Threat to Democracy. Here's How to Build a Fairer Digital Future
Mar 8, 2021|7:07
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
2020 Person of the Year: Kamala Harris on Leadership and Making History
Dec 10, 2020|4:28
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
2020 Person of the Year: Joe Biden on Unifying the Country
Dec 10, 2020|4:43
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
The Stories Behind Donald Trump's TIME Covers
Jan 21, 2021|5:07
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Joe Biden Is Sworn in as the 46th President of the United States
Jan 20, 2021|0:40
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Kamala Harris is Sworn in as the Vice President of the United States
Jan 20, 2021|1:43
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Donald Trump Impeached a Second Time in Historic House Vote
Jan 13, 2021|2:40
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol
Jan 6, 2021|1:52
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Incited by the President, Trump Supporters Violently Storm the Capitol
Jan 6, 2021|2:29
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
A Young Filmmaker asks her Grandmother About Kamala Harris' Historic Candidacy
Nov 3, 2020|3:16
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
The Tokyo Olympics’ Newest Stars Are Two 13-Year-Old Skateboarders
Jul 27, 2021|1:58
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Japan's Yuto Horigome Is the New King of Skateboarding After Winning the Sport's First Olympic Gold Medal
Jul 25, 2021|2:15
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Meet the Chinese Ex-Cop Creating a Global LGBTQ+ Community
Jun 24, 2021|6:21
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
As Opposition Mounts to the Tokyo Olympics, Here's What It's Like for Some of the First Athletes to Arrive
Jun 4, 2021|2:26
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Hell and High Water in Kenya
Apr 21, 2021|4:10
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Demonstrations Across the World in Support of Palestinians
May 17, 2021|2:04
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Making the COVID-19 Vaccine: A 50,000 step process
Apr 18, 2021|7:28
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
The Story Behind TIME's 'Climate Is Everything' Cover
Apr 15, 2021|6:21
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
‘Risking Everything.’ A Democracy Activist on Myanmar’s ‘Spring Revolution’
Mar 23, 2021|7:45
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Feeding Madagascar: Inside an Edible Insect Farm
Feb 26, 2021|2:10
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME100 NEXT: Sanna Marin
Feb 16, 2021|2:04
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
What Could U.S.-North Korea Relations Look Like Under the Biden Administration?
Feb 11, 2021|8:01
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
The Azov Battalion: Inside Ukraine's White Supremacist Militia
Jan 7, 2021|8:12
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
How the World Is Responding to a Pro-Trump Mob Storming the U.S. Capitol
Jan 6, 2021|4:17
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
How a Refugee Revisited His Birth Village During the Pandemic – After 73 Years Away
Dec 24, 2020|3:15
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
What the Biden Administration Might Mean for U.S.-China Relations
Nov 17, 2020|3:38
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
World Leaders React to Joe Biden's Election Victory
Nov 9, 2020|3:51
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
In India, the World's Largest All-Female Army of Health Care Workers Is Fighting COVID-19
Oct 28, 2020|5:35
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Nobel Peace Prize Goes to World Food Program for Fight Against Hunger
Oct 9, 2020|2:09
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Chinese Documentary Filmmaker Chen Xiaoqing on His Approach to Food Documentaries
Oct 6, 2020|2:00
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Wuhan Strives to Return to Normal. But Scars from the Pandemic Run Deep
Sep 3, 2020|3:17
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
'It Smells Like Despair.' A Diary of Life Inside Beirut After a Deadly Explosion
Aug 11, 2020|9:15
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME Presents An American Hibakusha
Aug 6, 2020|7:12
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
MRNA's Next Chapter Has Nothing to Do With COVID-19 Vaccines
Aug 1, 2021|2:24
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
4 Surprising Things the Author of "Breath" Learned About Breathing
Aug 16, 2021|3:10
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
The Tokyo Olympics Started and Ended Amid the Pandemic. The Japanese People Never Got to Watch the Games in Person
Aug 8, 2021|2:32
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Simone Biles Returns to the Tokyo Olympics—With a Big Statement
Aug 3, 2021|1:39
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
What It’s Like to Be In the Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 Bubble
Jul 22, 2021|4:04
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
What Kids Learned From the COVID-19 Pandemic
Jun 9, 2021|5:48
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME for Kids Talks with Dr. Anthony Fauci
Jun 11, 2021|5:59
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Vaccinating Younger Children Is The Next Step in the Battle Against Covid-19
Jun 10, 2021|2:41
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
CDC Director Talks with TIME for Kids
May 14, 2021|5:22
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
The CDC Says That The Fully Vaccinated Can Shed Masks—Both Indoors and Outdoors
May 14, 2021|3:43
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
As Opposition Mounts to the Tokyo Olympics, Here's What It's Like for Some of the First Athletes to Arrive
Jun 4, 2021|2:26
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Making the COVID-19 Vaccine: A 50,000 step process
Apr 18, 2021|7:28
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
The College Gap: A Lost Senior Year
Mar 31, 2021|3:54
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
A Year With Long COVID: "It’s hard to remember when it was different"
Mar 13, 2021|9:27
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
The History You Didn't Learn: The Black Panthers' Health Programs
Feb 25, 2021|9:52
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
FAQ: Is It Time to Wear a Better Mask for COVID-19?
Jun 21, 2021|6:29
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Tracking the Vaccine: From Freezer to Front Line
Jan 20, 2021|4:28
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Here's What's Behind Americans' Uneasy Relationship With Vaccines
Dec 18, 2020|3:02
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Frontline Health Workers are Time's 2020 Guardians of the Year
Dec 10, 2020|2:10
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
TIME100 | Amy O' Sullivan
Sep 22, 2020|1:45
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
What Super-Spreading Events Teach Us About Protecting Ourselves From COVID-19
Oct 28, 2020|5:41
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Why You’re Having Such Vivid Dreams During the Pandemic
Jul 14, 2020|3:18
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
Less Beef and More Beans. Report Recommends a New Diet for Planetary Health
Jan 17, 2019|1:34
Now Playing
Return to Top
Play & Return to Top
5 Ways to Maximize Health Benefits with Plants
Dec 10, 2018|1:36
More From TIME