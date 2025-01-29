The 2025 Super Bowl will be one to remember as fans watch a rematch between 2023 Super Bowl finalists the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9. But despite excitement about one of the biggest annual U.S. sporting events, ticket pricing for the Super Bowl has decreased by about 14% when compared to the 2024 resale price of a Super Bowl ticket, according to Seat Geek data reviewed by TIME.

The average price for a 2025 Super Bowl resale ticket stands at about $10,417 as of Wednesday, compared to the 2024 resale price of $12,128, the same number of days before the event.

“The Super Bowl is always one of the most in-demand events in all of sports, and this year’s rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs adds an extra layer of intrigue. Right now, we’re seeing strong early demand, particularly from Eagles fans, who are leading ticket sales,” said Chris Leyden, Seat Geek director of growth marketing. “While prices are currently trending lower than last year at this stage, we know that Super Bowl ticket prices can be dynamic, and we’ll be watching closely to see how the market evolves as game day approaches."

The decrease in pricing might be due to this year’s location, hosted in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome. Last year’s game was held in Las Vegas— a much bigger market—at Allegiant Stadium.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest price to nab a seat at the big game, including fees, was $5,705 on Seat Geek, whereas the most expensive ticket stands at $20,674. Pricing is fairly similar on Ticketmaster’s site, with the lowest ticket priced at $4,750 and the most expensive at $17,842, not including fees.

Prices are expected to fall as game day approaches.

The Kansas City Chiefs have the opportunity to take home the Super Bowl trophy for the third year in a row. The last time they played against the Eagles was in a Super Bowl final in February 2023, beating the Philly-based team by three points. If the Eagles take home the win this year, it would be the second time they earn the championship in franchise history, with their first Super Bowl win in 2018 against the New England Patriots.