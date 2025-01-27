The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, who faced off in the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona, are heading to a rematch in New Orleans.

The Eagles lost then 38-35 but are hoping this time to win their second-ever Lombardi Trophy following their 2018 victory over the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are looking to make history as the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 26, 2025. David Eulitt—Getty Images

Perhaps the biggest sports event in the U.S.—more than 200 million people tuned in last year—takes place this year at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 59th Super Bowl.

When and where is the 2025 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. ET, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. It’s the eighth time the stadium, which is home to the New Orleans Saints, is hosting the Super Bowl, and the 11th time the city is doing so—matching the Miami metropolitan area for the most Super Bowls hosted in NFL history.

Read More: The History of the Super Bowl

How can I watch the 2025 Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will be broadcast nationally on FOX. It will also be broadcast in Spanish on both Fox Deportes and Telemundo.

A number of live TV streaming services will also carry the game via FOX, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo TV. NFL games are also available to stream via the NFL App. And this year Fox Sports announced a Super Bowl “takeover” of its ad-supported streamer Tubi, offering free coverage of the game and pregame programming.

Outside the U.S., the Super Bowl is available to stream via a DAZN subscription.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley runs with the football during the NFC Championship Game, which the Eagles won 55-23 against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Jan. 26, 2025. Kathryn Riley—Getty Images

What are the 2025 Super Bowl betting odds?

Gambling has controversially become a huge part of sports in America, and the Super Bowl is no exception. According to betting site aggregator oddschecker, as of Sunday night, Jan. 26, after the Chiefs and Eagles won their respective conference championships to take their spot in the big game, the Chiefs are slight favorites to win the Super Bowl, though that is likely to fluctuate in the run-up to the actual gameday.

Who is performing the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show?

Grammy Award winning hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show—a musical performance that typically runs for some 12-15 minutes. “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one,” Kendrick Lamar said in an announcement in September 2024. On Jan. 23, Apple Music announced that singer-songwriter SZA will join Kendrick Lamar as a special guest performer.

Are tickets still available to go to the Super Bowl?

As of Jan. 26, tickets remain available for the Super Bowl, though they are pricey. According to Ticketmaster, the prices range from around $6,000 to $64,000. TickPick says the cheapest tickets hover around $6,000, with the average price at around $11,000.

What happened at the 2024 Super Bowl?

Last year, the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in a dramatic overtime finish led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Read More: The Drive That Won the Chiefs the Super Bowl—and Proved Patrick Mahomes’ Greatness

Pop superstar Taylor Swift watched from the sidelines in support of her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce; Usher performed the halftime show; and, as has become tradition, there were a number of memorable ads.