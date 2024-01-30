Prepare to Spend an Average of $12,240 on a Super Bowl Ticket

Ticket prices for the Super Bowl are higher than usual, up 38% from last year’s prices, according to SeatGeek data shared with TIME.

The current get-in price, or cheapest ticket, is listed at $6,640 as of Tuesday afternoon on SeatGeek's website, while the average resale ticket price for the biggest sporting event in America is a whopping five figures, at $12,240.

Prices vary slightly depending on where they are purchased. As of Tuesday afternoon, the lowest price for a ticket on Ticketmaster was $7,199 (not including fees and tax) for Section 443 Row 5, nosebleed seats just five rows away from the last row. Ticket prices on Ticketmaster were also as high as $50,000. The most expensive ticket—24 rows from the field in Section 112— currently stands at more than $62,000 on SeatGeek.

Read More: Your Complete Guide to the 2024 Super Bowl: Teams, Tickets, Taylor Swift, and More

TickPick, a separate online retailer where fans can buy and sell tickets, says the most expensive ticket for the Super Bowl on their site is $41,818. That’s just $7,000 less than the average price of a new car, according to Cox Automotive.

According to SeatGeek, the high prices for this year's Super Bowl are likely due to the venue location. The Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Demand was similar two years ago when the event was held in Los Angeles, according to SeatGeek. Still, ticket pricing in 2022 was lower 12 days before the event, with the average ticket on their platform listed for $10,194. Last year, the average ticket was sold for $8,867, and this year's average price is more than twice what it was for the Super Bowl in Atlanta in 2019.

Super Bowl LVIII will see the San Francisco 49ers facing off against defending champions Kansas City Chiefs. Led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and also featuring tight end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs have made the Super Bowl four times in the last five years. The Niners will have the chance to win for the first time since the 1994 season.