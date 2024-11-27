The 50 Best Disney Songs, Ranked

Whether you’ve seen every single Disney animated movie or never seen a single one, you probably haven’t escaped the music that has become a staple of American, and global, culture. Since the first Disney feature animation in 1937, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, these songs have taken on a myriad of forms, from silly tunes about cleaning up to dramatic ballads concerning a primal human need for something more. Whether sung by a group of vultures, a menacing sea witch, or a cavalcade of pirates, these Disney songs have made a titanic impact on the All-American songbook. The Nov. 27 theatrical release of Moana 2, the 63rd film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, once again raises the age-old question: What is the greatest Disney song of all time?

To answer such a debatable question, we considered factors including how the songs move the plot and character development along, musical and lyrical prowess, impact on pop culture, how well they have stood the test of time, and that ineffable earworm factor (we’re looking at you, “Let It Go.”) We also included gems that never got their due and deserve reconsideration. And you’ll find no Pixar or Disney live-action films here. Everything included has come from one of the 63 films produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios—you can find the full list right here.

It's worth noting that there’s not a single bad song on this list. Of the well over 350 Disney songs, these are the 50 finest, with a slew of honorable mentions that nearly made the list at the very end. All have played a considerable part in establishing Disney’s hold on global culture, beyond its role as an animation studio. But only one song can reign supreme as the greatest Disney song of all time. Let’s get into it.

50. Everything is Honey - Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Winnie the Pooh’s honey obsession is one of his key character traits, and it gets a dazzling treatment with this dreamlike number where everything Pooh interacts with is made of honey. Its smooth arrangement puts you in a delightfully dreamlike state, and it's so great to hear Pooh’s endless joy over infinite honey. The sumptuous animation that accompanies it is just the honey on the cake.

49. Lost in the Woods - Frozen 2 (2019)

“Lost in the Woods” gets lost in the shuffle thanks to the big Elsa-led numbers in Frozen 2, but Kristoff’s big moment is the funniest part of the sequel. It was surprising to cast a vocal talent like Jonathan Groff and not give him a big song in the first Frozen, but this more than makes up for it, delivering a goofy send-up of ‘80s power ballads that’s as catchy as it is silly.

48. Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride - Lilo and Stitch (2002)

“Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride,” performed by Hawaiian artists Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu and the Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus perfectly captures the charm and spirit of Lilo & Stitch, an animated Disney film that is not a musical. It’s the kind of song to warm you in the winter months, and to inspire you to grab your surfboard and ride the waves come summertime.

47. I’ve Got a Dream - Tangled (2010)

“I’ve Got a Dream” answers a question you didn’t know you needed the answer to: What are those scary-looking people at this bar dreaming of? It’s a song about how looks can be deceiving—and how everyone has a dream, surprising as it may be. It’s also a turning point for Rapunzel (Mandy Moore, who just sings a short snippet of this tune), who finally feels comfortable with her big decision to leave her tower behind in pursuit of the answers to the questions that have cast a shadow over her life.

46. Heigh-Ho - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

The cultural impact of “Heigh-Ho” can’t be denied—people have been humming the song on their commutes for decades. We all need a song that gets us through those long working days, and it's a whole lot more bearable with a delightful ditty like “Heigh-Ho” and its cheerful whistling interludes.

45. Best of Friends - The Fox and the Hound (1981)

Pearl Bailey’s warm vocals paint a portrait of a friendship against all odds, tinged with an undercurrent of melancholy that foreshadows the pair's eventual falling out.

The lyrics are straightforward and poignant: “If only the world wouldn’t get in the way/ If only people would just let you play” speaks not only to the hopes of Tod and Copper but to those of anyone who just wants to feel alive.

44. Strangers Like Me - Tarzan (1999)

Leave it to Phil Collins to elevate an entire film with his wondrous songs, as he did for Disney’s vastly underappreciated Tarzan. Collins’ glorious shout of “I wanna know/ Can you show me” is remarkably fun to sing to (this is an underrated karaoke classic), and the song is more pure pop than most familiar Disney hits (like the rest of the Tarzan soundtrack). Few understand the assignment of creating emotionally hefty pop music better than Collins.

43. You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly! - Peter Pan (1953)

Beautiful male/female harmonies and whimsical and sweet lyrics (“He flew!” shouts Michael Darling in amazement) have helped to sustain the impact of “You Can Fly!” for decades. It doesn’t hurt that this already delightful song is set to one of Disney’s most memorable set pieces as Peter and the Darling kids fly, free of inhibition, through the skies of London, including landing on Big Ben. It’s the stuff kids' dreams are made of.

42. We Know the Way - Moana (2016)

This collaboration from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Opetaia Foai’i comes at a crucial point for Moana (Auli’i Cravalho), as she discovers boats that her ancestors once used to sail the Pacific Ocean—an unexpected history given the current situation of everyone staying put on the island. The song is rousing as Moana feels more connected with her past than ever before, and the lyrics—in English, Samoan, and Tokelauan—will make you want to set out on an ocean adventure.

41. Out There - The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

A song that’s surprisingly become the basis of a popular meme format on TikTok, “Out There” captures the desperation to be more than you’ve been made out to be, and to belong in a world that’s rejected you. It’s hopeful yet melancholic: “All my life I memorize their faces/

Knowing them as they will never know me” is as heartbreaking as “What I'd dare/

Just to live one day out there” is sanguine. The flurry of drums at the end is enough to put a lump in anyone’s throat.

40. Once Upon a Dream - Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Sleeping Beauty never gives us much of a chance to understand its drowsy protagonist Aurora, but “Once Upon a Dream” highlights her longing, romantic side. The introduction of the prince is as surprising (dancing with his jacket as he appears behind you isn’t the best first impression, but Aurora makes it work) as it is swooning, and the song is every bit as dreamlike and playful as Aurora and Charming’s first interaction.

39. The Family Madrigal - Encanto (2021)

Yes, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was an unexpected crossover smash hit, but “The Family Madrigal” is a lot more fun. It makes exposition delightful, as Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) runs through the amazing powers her entire family possesses—all while sidestepping her own lack thereof. The vocal gymnastics and pacing are impressive, the chorus of kids shouting “What about Mirabel?” makes this a certified earworm, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s rapid-fire lyrics prove an ideal fit for establishing the world of Encanto.

38. Love is an Open Door - Frozen (2013)

A villain song disguised as a love song, “Love is an Open Door” is a very funny and earnest number that pokes fun at on-screen love stories that develop at alarming speeds. Kristen Bell and Santino Fontana harmonize together flawlessly, and the lyrics (“We finish each other’s/ Sandwiches/ That’s what I was gonna say!”) are as ridiculous as wanting to get married the same night you meet.

37. Mother Knows Best - Tangled (2010)

If being passive-aggressive were a superpower, Mother Gothel (voiced by Donna Murphy) would be the most powerful character in Disney's history. Disney mainstay Alan Menken’s composition is deliberately soft and soothing, while Glenn Slater’s lyrics deliver Gothel’s manipulative personality to a tee (“Sloppy, underdressed, immature, clumsy/ Please, they’ll eat you up alive” she says cruelly to Rapunzel)—a powerful expression of toxic and unbalanced relationships.

36. Go The Distance - Hercules (1997)

The “I Want” song—a Broadway and Disney Renaissance staple—finds a character singing about what they need from life that they currently don’t have. “Go the Distance” is a classic example of the trope, in which Hercules (Tate Donovan) discovers he’s a descendant of the gods. It’s emotionally stirring, and the horns are tremendous.

35. Cruella De Vil - 101 Dalmatians (1961)

Cruella is such a legendary villain that she’s still the only Disney baddie to get a song before she appears on screen. The lyrics (sung by Bill Lee as Roger), few as they are, are delicious: “You’ve come to realize/ You’ve seen her kind of eyes / Watching you from underneath a rock” is a scorching takedown. But it’s the smooth jazz accompaniment that really makes “Cruella De Vil” sing.

34. Love - Robin Hood (1973)

If you were to guess the Disney songs that have been nominated for an Oscar, “Love” would probably not be on your radar. But the song deserves more, well, love, than it gets. Sung by Nancy Adams (wife of lyricist Floyd Huddleston), the emotional highlight of Robin Hood is buoyed by this swooning, hazy concoction that feels as if you’re floating down a stream. It features especially moving lyrics: “Life is brief/ But when it’s gone/ Love goes on and on.”

33. The World’s Greatest Criminal Mind - The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Speaking of underappreciated, The Great Mouse Detective rarely gets the credit it deserves for rescuing Disney from financial peril in the mid-1980s. It also features a delightful villain song in “The World’s Greatest Criminal Mind.” The lyrics highlight Ratigan’s (Vincent Price) brutality (“Worse than the widows and orphans you drowned”) while his lackeys jovially celebrate his talents. It’s silly, it’s camp, and it deserves to be added to all your Disney playlists.

32. Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat - The Aristocats (1970)

Most Disney songs thrive on a certain level of predictability, but not “Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat,” written and composed by Floyd Huddleston and Al Rinker. Some needless and cheap racial stereotyping takes things down a bit, but the unpredictability of this jazzy, psychedelic number, as catchy as it is surprising, is electrifying. The 1970s wasn’t a great decade for the studio, but songs like this show that Disney was still capable of creative wonder.

31. Can You Feel the Love Tonight - The Lion King (1994)

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” balances the comedic stylings of Timon and Pumbaa with earnest romanticism, and the result is nothing short of dazzling. Watching Simba and Nala fall in love is one of the most effective emotional moments in The Lion King, a film overflowing with them. The Oscar-winning song from Elton John and Tim Rice radio version became a smash crossover hit (with backing vocals by Rick Astley, Gary Barlow, and Kiki Dee) for good reason.

30. Under the Sea - The Little Mermaid (1989)

Disney hit a bullseye when they brought composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman together, and their work on The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin ranks among the studio's best. Case in point: Oscar winner “Under the Sea,” in which Sebastian the crab makes the case for Ariel to remain underwater. Most importantly, “Under the Sea” is outrageously fun: “When the Sardine/ Begin the beguine/ It’s music to me” and “What do they got? A lot of sand/ We got a hot crustacean band” are particularly ingenious.

29. Friends on the Other Side - Princess and the Frog (2008)

You might not think Randy Newman and Voodoo would make a natural fit, but “Friends on the Other Side” proves the songwriter is a man of many surprises. The song establishes Dr. Facilier (Keith David) as a master manipulator and cunning linguist (“I got Voodoo/ I got hoodoo/ I got things I ain’t even tried!”). This already excellent song is given a further boost by the astonishing visuals that accompany it, culminating in an explosion of color and Voodoo imagery that ranks amongst the finest work the studio has ever accomplished.

28. The Bare Necessities - The Jungle Book (1967)

This is a song all about using what’s available to you to make the most out of life, and finding that those very things are full of surprises. Phil Harris’ vocals as bear Baloo are soothing and Mowgli learns an oh-so-valuable lesson along the way. Everything about “The Bare Necessities” feels effortless, with trumpets and clarinets crafting a calming and totally joyous atmosphere.. As life gets increasingly stressful, reminders to enjoy the necessities are worth their weight in gold.

27. The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers - The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

This is one of, if not the most, relentlessly upbeat of all Disney songs. It’s a perfect introduction to Tigger (Paul Winchell) and everything he offers, from a top made out of rubber to a bottom made of springs. His description of himself matches the song perfectly: “Bouncey, troucney, ounce, pouncey, fun, fun, fun, fun, fun.” Proof that all it takes is half a minute to make magic.

26. How Far I’ll Go - Moana (2016)

Considerably more introspective than most “I Want” songs, (“What is wrong with me?” Moana asks in song) “How Far I’ll Go” explores a Moana torn between her love of family and her unshakable desire to explore beyond her island. Auli’i Cravalho delivers an astonishing vocal performance—alternately wistful, hopeful, and exciting—and always arresting.

25. Gaston - Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Most villain songs are about how evil or powerful said villain is, but “Gaston” distinguishes itself by being entirely an excuse to boast about Gaston’s (Richard White) muscles. An unabashed celebration of unlimited ego, Ashman’s lyrics even make you want to sing at the top of your lungs about spitting: “I’m especially good at expectorating,” Gaston declares.

24. Someday My Prince Will Come - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Disney’s first pure love song is still one of its most successful. Snow White’s (Adriana Caselloti) high-pitch warble is technically impressive and emotionally poignant, and the dwarfs watching her sing in amazement is incredibly touching. Despite nearly being murdered and having to hide away in the forest, she still dreams of the happiness she deserves.

23. Beauty and the Beast - Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Menken and Ashman’s romantic powers peaked with the titular song from Beauty and the Beast. Sung lovingly by Mrs. Potts (a divine Angela Lansbury), “Beauty and the Beast” is a gorgeous, sumptuous ballad about finding love in unexpected places. Some of the most dazzling animation in Disney's history accompanies the song in the movie, as 2D and 3D elements seamlessly merge and Belle and the Beast dance the night away in the ballroom.

22. Mine, Mine, Mine - Pocahontas (1995)

One of the most unheralded villain songs is also one of the best. Governor Ratcliffe (David Ogden Stiers) worships at the altar of capitalism, and his song is full of ruthless ambition and worship for the almighty dollar. Stiers doesn’t get enough credit for his contributions to Disney (which also include Jumba, Cogsworth, and the Archdeacon), and his performance in “Mine, Mine, Mine” is pitch-perfect: smug, cocky, and ruthless, yet oddly lovable.

21. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo - Cinderella (1950)

This song is almost entirely lyrical nonsense, but it’ll have you singing lines like “Salagadoola menchicka boola” like you’re reciting your all-important wedding vows. Few voice actors had Verna Felton’s (a.k.a. Fairy Godmother) talent, and “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” is a dreamy showcase of her singular charisma and charm.

20. Bella Notte - Lady and the Tramp (1955)

One of Disney's most memorable scenes happens during “Bella Notte,” as Lady and the Tramp share a bowl of spaghetti. It’s the pivotal moment when the pair falls in love, and it wouldn’t have nearly as much impact without this terrific love song, sung by George Givot and Bill Thompson in the style of Italian pop. The entirety of Lady and the Tramp hinges on making the dogs’ love believable, and how can it not be with this achingly romantic song bellowing around them?

19. Almost There - Princess and the Frog (2008)

Though Disney has largely moved away from traditional animation, The Princess and the Frog builds a strong case that Disney should consider a return to 2D drawings now and again. Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) sings a classic “I Want” song about her dream of opening her own restaurant, which launches into an exquisitely rendered art deco sequence of Tiana living out her fantasies. Randy Newman delivers his finest work here—an optimistic jazz number with tinges of melancholy, as Tiana sings for a goal she knows will be nearly impossible to achieve.

18. I Won’t Say (I’m in Love) - Hercules (1997)

Disney love songs tend to be big, swooning affairs, which makes “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)” such a welcome surprise. Lyricist David Zippel brilliantly plays Megara’s (Susan Egan) refusal to accept her feelings against the Muses' exhilaration over her love for Hercules. The arrangement recalls classic doo-wop and may be the closest Disney gets to the wonderful world of Motown.

17. A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes - Cinderella (1950)

Cinderella (Ilene Woods) has no reason to be optimistic. She’s a prisoner in her own home, forced to do the bidding of her wicked stepmother and stepsisters. Her life is marked by endless cruelty—and yet, “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” is bursting at the seams with radical optimism. “No matter how your heart is grieving/ If you keep on believing/ A dream that you wish will come true” are lyrics powerful enough to make anyone believe in a better life. It’s the moment we come to understand how Cinderella is so resilient—she never stops dreaming.

16. Be Prepared - The Lion King (1994)

“Be Prepared” is unsparing in its brutality as Scar (Jeremy Irons) lays out his plan to take down King Mufasa and rule Pride Rock. Manipulating the desperate hyenas with ease, Scar builds an army of followers with nothing but bitter wit. Tim Rice’s lyrics paint a vivid portrait of how vulnerable people can be drawn to an evil that promises them prosperity, no matter how empty that promise may be.

15. Be Our Guest - Beauty and the Beast (1991)

“Be Our Guest” practically begs to be a big-time Broadway number (which came to fruition when the stage show premiered in 1994), and it works perfectly as a juicy ensemble piece. Led by candlestick Lumiere (Jerry Orbach), the lyrics are comical yet complex (“Beef ragout, cheese souffle/ Pie and pudding “en flambe”/ We’ll prepare and serve with flair a culinary cabaret”). The song runs the emotional gamut from overjoyed to miserable and everything in between, and it’s so good you can just about see why Belle is sort of OK with being a prisoner in Beast’s castle.

14. Friend Like Me - Aladdin (1992)

The Disney Renaissance (1989-1999) featured a boom in celebrated comedians getting key sidekick roles—see: Eddie Murphy in Mulan, Jason Alexander in The Hunchback of Notre Dame—and none of those are more universally adored than Robin Williams' turn as the Genie in Aladdin. His most spectacular moment comes in “Friend Like Me” an extremely funny and plot-vital big-band-style number in which the Genie gives Aladdin the rundown about everything he can do to help the young man rise to the top.

13. Let It Go - Frozen (2013)

If you’re a parent, even reading the words “Let It Go” is probably enough to cause heart palpitations. But even though your children have made you listen to the song approximately 2.3 million times, that does not detract from the truth: Written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, “Let It Go” is one hell of a song. Elsa (Idina Menzel) had been told her whole life to conceal what makes her special, but “Let It Go” represents a sea change for the icy princess as she belts a triumphant song about finally embracing your inner power. It’s beautifully arranged and exquisitely performed by Broadway icon Idina Menzel.

12. Belle - Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Belle (Paige O’Hara) never fit in anywhere, and her thoughts are too big for her quiet provincial town. Ashman’s lyrics cleverly balance a wide ensemble of characters, efficiently setting the scene for Belle’s day-to-day life and why she feels ostracized by just about everyone in town. It’s Broadway with a capital B and infectiously establishes why Belle, a voracious reader and dreamer, has become such a beloved Disney princess. A song that feels extra special to those who dare beyond the dreams of the place they’re born.

11. Love Is A Song - Bambi (1942)

An opening credits song, “Love Is A Song” may be brief, but it perfectly summarizes what makes Bambi an artistic masterpiece. It’s crushing, yes, but it has an unwavering hope at its core (“Hope may die, yet love’s beautiful music/ Comes each day like the dawn”).

10. I’ll Make A Man Out of You - Mulan (1998)

“Let’s get down to business, to defeat the Huns” begins Mulan’s “I’ll Make A Man Out of You,” and the energy only builds from there. Donny Osmond, who provides the singing voice of Li Shang, makes a five-course banquet out of this motivational number. “I’ll Make A Man Out of You” is one of cinema’s most rousing hype songs set to a powerhouse training montage—if Rocky trained to this, he’d never have lost a fight.

9. Baby Mine - Dumbo (1941)

Even in the face of unimaginable cruelty, there’s still opportunities for love: Dumbo finds his mother locked away, but she’s able to fit her trunk through the bars and offer her son some desperately needed comfort. We see so many animals sleeping peacefully with their parents, yet Dumbo has no such luck. Some songs break your heart. This one, nominated for an Oscar in 1942, shatters it.

8. When You Wish Upon A Star - Pinocchio (1940)

Written by Leigh Harline and Ned Washington (the latter of whom also wrote the lyrics for “Baby Mine”), “When You Wish Upon A Star” has become the definitive piece of Disney music: A snippet of it has accompanied the opening of every Disney film since 1985. It’s proudly saccharine, and Cliff Edwards’ (as Jiminy Cricket) vocals are a perfect fit for the earnest lyrics that have come to symbolize Disney’s ethos (“When you wish upon a star/ Makes no difference who you are/ Anything your heart desires/ Will come to you”).

7. Colors of the Wind - Pocahontas (1995)

“Colors of the Wind” represents a significant shift for Disney princesses. While previous characters have been remarkably quick to fall in love, Pocahontas openly questions the ignorance of John Smith, demanding her love be earned: “But still I cannot see/ If the savage one is me/ How can there be so much that you don’t know?” Menken and Stephen Schwartz’s song, sung by Judy Kuhn, is rhapsodic, and breathtaking painterly and experimental visuals accompany this Oscar- and Grammy-winning triumph.

6. A Place Called Slaughter Race - Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

In Ralph Breaks the Internet, Disney’s most meta film, Vanellope Von Schweetz discovers her destiny belongs in the hyper-violent video game called Slaughter Race. How did a parody song wind up being so earnest? The lyrics by Phil Johnston and Tom MacDougall are both wickedly funny and surprisingly moving (“I’m rhyming/ My spirits climbing/ As I’m called through this fog of mace/ To this place called Slaughter Race”). All people long to fit in—and some people just happen to find that in the world of nonstop carnage. “A Place Called Slaughter Race” achieves a stupendously tricky balance, simultaneously working as a powerful “I Want” song while mocking the trope relentlessly.

5. Poor Unfortunate Souls - The Little Mermaid (1989)

Pat Carroll delivered the performance of her career as the sea witch Ursula, a vicious, conniving lady who’ll say anything to anyone to get what she wants. “Poor Unfortunate Souls” sets everything in The Little Mermaid in motion as Ursula convinces Ariel (Jodi Benson) to give up her voice for a chance to become human. Carroll goes into overdrive delivering practically unfathomable charisma as Ursula—it might seem crazy that Ariel would agree to the contract, but if a sea witch sang this compellingly to me, I’d find it hard to resist. “Don’t underestimate the importance of body language!” is the most exhilarating line to sing in any context (Karaoke especially). It’s campy, vampy, sinister, and addictive. Evil hasn’t been this fun since.

4. Circle of Life - The Lion King (1994)

Has the image of a sunrise ever conjured more magic than in The Lion King? That’s the opening image of the film, and of “Circle of Life,” composed by Elton John and Tim Rice and performed by Lebo M. and Carmen Twillie. In many ways, it has become the definitive song of contemporary Disney, a persistent earworm that makes for a very welcome takeover. The combination of the music and animation sends a chill down the spine, and “Circle of Life” is much more than a hugely enticing palate cleanser: It’s a sensational, transportive experience that brings you straight into the heart of the animal kingdom.

3. Hellfire - The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is Disney’s darkest film by a solid margin, and “Hellfire” is pitch black. It’s a vital moment in the film as we come to understand Judge Frollo’s (Tom Hulce) motivations—he’s overcome by an inescapable lust, which is certainly atypical subject matter for the House of Mouse. Frollo laments his desire for Esmeralda (“This burning desire/ Is turning me to sin”). Disney often deals with love, but “Hellfire” is an explosive, operatic examination of pure, seething hatred and a savage exposé of religious hypocrisy. There’s nothing else like it in Disney history, and the studio has never come close to being this dark again. “Choose me or your pyre/ Be mine or you will burn” may be the bleakest couplet in Disney’s songbook.

2. Part of Your World - The Little Mermaid (1989)

“I don’t see how a world that makes such wonderful things could be bad,” Ariel muses before singing “Part of Your World,” an expresive song about the endless yearning to belong. Material goods may provide Ariel with surface-level pleasures, but she longs for a deeper connection that mere objects cannot provide. Ashman’s lyrics have never felt more emotional or impactful than they do here, and he likely brought himself to “Part of Your World” (Ashman was a gay man who died of complications from AIDS). A song that gives a big, powerful voice to the ostracized, “Part of Your World” is a rallying cry for those who long to belong: “When’s it my turn/ Wouldn’t I love, love to explore that shore up above?/ Out of the sea/ Wish I could be/ Part of that world.” No pair's body of work has defined the Disney Renaissance—and frankly, many people’s Disney memories—better than Menken and Ashman.

1. You’ll Be In My Heart - Tarzan (1999)

This Phil Collins ballad became a crossover sensation, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song, and charting on the Billboard Hot 100. Collins' vocals are achingly emotional (he wrote the song as a lullaby for his daughter Lily), and the song’s raw vulnerability and unwavering sentimentality make it an emotional powerhouse. Collins’ shout of “You’ll be here in my heart” will empty whatever was left in your tear ducts, but it is the bridge, which includes “When destiny calls you/ You must be strong/ I may not be with you/ But you’ve got to hold on” that’s the most heartbreaking. For anyone who’s ever had a special bond—with a parent, a friend, a pet, a lover—and had that bond shift, “You’ll Be In My Heart” goes straight for the jugular and never relents. It’s sweet, sincere, emotional, and hugely affecting. In short, it’s a microcosm of everything that makes Disney, Disney.

Honorable mentions: A Whole New World (Aladdin, 1992), Into the Unknown (Frozen II, 2019), Little Wonders (Meet the Robinsons, 2007), Savages (Pocahontas, 1995), Why Should I Worry (Oliver and Company, 1986), He’s A Tramp (Lady and the Tramp, 1955), Little April Shower (Bambi, 1942), In A World of My Own (Alice in Wonderland, 1951), So This Is Love (Cinderella, 1950), Son of Man (Tarzan, 1999).