The TikTok Duo Behind the Music in Moana 2 on Winning a Grammy and Working With Beyoncé

By Eliana Dockterman | Video by Joey Lautrup
Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, who compose music under the name Barlow and Bear, speak to TIME about forming their musical partnership, bringing their flair to the songs of Moana 2, and their experiences at the Grammys and on stage with Beyoncé.
More Must-Reads from TIME
- Where Trump 2.0 Will Differ From 1.0
- How Elon Musk Became a Kingmaker
- The Power—And Limits—of Peer Support
- The 100 Must-Read Books of 2024
- Column: If Optimism Feels Ridiculous Now, Try Hope
- The Future of Climate Action Is Trade Policy
- FX’s Say Nothing Is the Must-Watch Political Thriller of 2024
- Merle Bombardieri Is Helping People Make the Baby Decision
Write to Eliana Dockterman at eliana.dockterman@time.com