The streaming industry had a turbulent year, and Disney is in the eye of the storm. To navigate successfully, the company is working all angles: a pivot into gaming with a Fortnite partnership; converting ESPN into a standalone streaming service; and, in a sign of coming consolidation that could transform the industry, partnering with rival Warner Bros. Discovery to offer a streaming bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and Max. And unlike most streaming rivals, Disney has a steady revenue stream from its theme parks—a cash cow for the business. Disney boss Bob Iger also bolstered his position atop the House of Mouse in April, when he fended off a challenge from activist investors for the second time in two years. The group had sought to unseat Iger, arguing that the company had become too “woke” and not profitable enough for its shareholders. Foes vanquished, Iger can focus on all these challenges and get on with the real work of bringing Disney+ to profitability; the company expects that to happen by the end of the year.