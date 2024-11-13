With unfettered honesty, literature professor Emily C. Bloom details her difficult journey to becoming a mother in her late 30s, which included a chemical pregnancy, a late-term miscarriage, and an abortion. She writes woefully of how the world will judge her daughter, who was diagnosed with congenital deafness and Type 1 diabetes. She writes of losing “the thread of connection” to the life she had before having a baby, knowing she is not alone in feeling as if she has gained but also lost something in becoming a mom. She also details the ways in which parenthood has changed in the social media age, tracing the newest technologies that are supposed to make things easier but somehow make them harder. The result is a thoughtful reflection on the trials and tribulations of modern motherhood.

