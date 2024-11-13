The 100 Must-Read Books of 2024
Gripping novels and short stories, eye-opening histories, moving memoirs, and more. These are the books that entertained and enlightened us.
Absolution
by Jeff VanderMeer
Accordion Eulogies
by Noé Álvarez
All Fours
by Miranda July
All Things Are Too Small
by Becca Rothfeld
American Diva
by Deborah Paredez
Anita de Monte Laughs Last
by Xochitl Gonzalez
Another Word for Love
by Carvell Wallace
The Anthropologists
by Ayşegül Savaş
The Anxious Generation
by Jonathan Haidt
The Barn
by Wright Thompson
Be Ready When the Luck Happens
by Ina Garten
Beautyland
by Marie-Helene Bertino
The Black Utopians
by Aaron Robertson
Bluff
by Danez Smith
The Book Censor's Library
by Bothayna Al-Essa
The Book of Love
by Kelly Link
The Bookshop
by Evan Friss
The Bright Sword
by Lev Grossman
Catalina
by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
The Coin
by Yasmin Zaher
Colored Television
by Danzy Senna
Coming Home
by Brittney Griner
A Complicated Passion
by Carrie Rickey
Connie
by Connie Chung
Consent
by Jill Ciment
Devil Is Fine
by John Vercher
Didion and Babitz
by Lili Anolik
Dinner for Vampires
by Bethany Joy Lenz
The Eyes Are the Best Part
by Monika Kim
Feeding Ghosts
by Tessa Hulls
Fi
by Alexandra Fuller
Fire Exit
by Morgan Talty
The Friday Afternoon Club
by Griffin Dunne
Funny Story
by Emily Henry
Get the Picture
by Bianca Bosker
Ghostroots
by 'Pemi Aguda
The God of the Woods
by Liz Moore
The Great Divide
by Cristina Henríquez
Greta & Valdin
by Rebecca K Reilly
Grief Is for People
by Sloane Crosley
Headshot
by Rita Bullwinkel
Health and Safety
by Emily Witt
Help Wanted
by Adelle Waldman
Hip-Hop Is History
by Questlove
How to End a Love Story
by Yulin Kuang
Hum
by Helen Phillips
The Hypocrite
by Jo Hamya
I Cannot Control Everything Forever
by Emily C. Bloom
I'm Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself
by Glynnis MacNicol
Intermezzo
by Sally Rooney
James
by Percival Everett
Knife
by Salman Rushdie
Lessons for Survival
by Emily Raboteau
Lies and Weddings
by Kevin Kwan
The Light Eaters
by Zoë Schlanger
The Lions' Den
by Iris Mwanza
Long Island
by Colm Tóibín
Long Island Compromise
by Taffy Brodesser-Akner
The Lucky Ones
by Zara Chowdhary
Margo's Got Money Troubles
by Rufi Thorpe
Martyr!
by Kaveh Akbar
Memory Piece
by Lisa Ko
The Mighty Red
by Louise Erdrich
Mina's Matchbox
by Yoko Ogawa
More, Please
by Emma Specter
The Most
by Jessica Anthony
My Friends
by Hisham Matar
Perfume and Pain
by Anna Dorn
Playground
by Richard Powers
Private Equity
by Carrie Sun
Rebel Girl
by Kathleen Hanna
Rejection
by Tony Tulathimutte
The Rich People Have Gone Away
by Regina Porter
Root Fractures
by Diana Khoi Nguyen
The Safekeep
by Yael Van Der Wouden
Shanghailanders
by Juli Min
Sidetracks
by Bei Dao
The Skunks
by Fiona Warnick
Slaveroad
by John Edgar Wideman
Soldiers and Kings
by Jason de León
Someone Like Us
by Dinaw Mengestu
Splinters
by Leslie Jamison
State of Paradise
by Laura van den Berg
A Sunny Place for Shady People
by Mariana Enriquez
Survival Is a Promise
by Alexis Pauline Gumbs
Tell Me Everything
by Elizabeth Strout
There Is No Ethan
by Anna Akbari
There's Always This Year
by Hanif Abdurraqib
Traveling
by Ann Powers
Undue Burden
by Shefali Luthra
Wandering Stars
by Tommy Orange
We Loved It All
by Lydia Millet
We Were the Universe
by Kimberly King Parsons
The Wedding People
by Alison Espach
The Wide Wide Sea
by Hampton Sides
Whiskey Tender
by Deborah Jackson Taffa
Whoever You Are, Honey
by Olivia Gatwood
You Glow in the Dark
by Liliana Colanzi
Your Utopia
by Bora Chung
[…]: Poems
by Fady Joudah
This project is led by Lucy Feldman and Annabel Gutterman, with writing by Judy Berman, Shannon Carlin, Kelly Conniff, Eliana Dockterman, Mahita Gajanan, Erin McMullen, Tessa Rogers, Rebecca Schneid, Rachel Sonis, Olivia B. Waxman, Stephanie Zacharek, and Meg Zukin; photography editing by Dilys Ng; art direction by Chelsea Kardokus; commerce strategy by Alexandra Miguel; and production by Juwayriah Wright.