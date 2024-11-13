The 100 Must-Read Books of 2024

Gripping novels and short stories, eye-opening histories, moving memoirs, and more. These are the books that entertained and enlightened us.

Absolution

by Jeff VanderMeer

Accordion Eulogies

by Noé Álvarez

All Fours

by Miranda July

All Things Are Too Small

by Becca Rothfeld

American Diva

by Deborah Paredez

Anita de Monte Laughs Last

by Xochitl Gonzalez

Another Word for Love

by Carvell Wallace

The Anthropologists

by Ayşegül Savaş

The Anxious Generation

by Jonathan Haidt

The Barn

by Wright Thompson

Be Ready When the Luck Happens

by Ina Garten

Beautyland

by Marie-Helene Bertino

The Black Utopians

by Aaron Robertson

Bluff

by Danez Smith

The Book Censor's Library

by Bothayna Al-Essa

The Book of Love

by Kelly Link

The Bookshop

by Evan Friss

The Bright Sword

by Lev Grossman

Catalina

by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

The Coin

by Yasmin Zaher

Colored Television

by Danzy Senna

Coming Home

by Brittney Griner

A Complicated Passion

by Carrie Rickey

Connie

by Connie Chung

Consent

by Jill Ciment

Devil Is Fine

by John Vercher

Didion and Babitz

by Lili Anolik

Dinner for Vampires

by Bethany Joy Lenz

The Eyes Are the Best Part

by Monika Kim

Feeding Ghosts

by Tessa Hulls

Fi

by Alexandra Fuller

Fire Exit

by Morgan Talty

The Friday Afternoon Club

by Griffin Dunne

Funny Story

by Emily Henry

Get the Picture

by Bianca Bosker

Ghostroots

by 'Pemi Aguda

The God of the Woods

by Liz Moore

The Great Divide

by Cristina Henríquez

Greta & Valdin

by Rebecca K Reilly

Grief Is for People

by Sloane Crosley

Headshot

by Rita Bullwinkel

Health and Safety

by Emily Witt

Help Wanted

by Adelle Waldman

Hip-Hop Is History

by Questlove

How to End a Love Story

by Yulin Kuang

Hum

by Helen Phillips

The Hypocrite

by Jo Hamya

I Cannot Control Everything Forever

by Emily C. Bloom

I'm Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself

by Glynnis MacNicol

Intermezzo

by Sally Rooney

James

by Percival Everett

Knife

by Salman Rushdie

Lessons for Survival

by Emily Raboteau

Lies and Weddings

by Kevin Kwan

The Light Eaters

by Zoë Schlanger

The Lions' Den

by Iris Mwanza

Long Island

by Colm Tóibín

Long Island Compromise

by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

The Lucky Ones

by Zara Chowdhary

Margo's Got Money Troubles

by Rufi Thorpe

Martyr!

by Kaveh Akbar

Memory Piece

by Lisa Ko

The Mighty Red

by Louise Erdrich

Mina's Matchbox

by Yoko Ogawa

More, Please

by Emma Specter

The Most

by Jessica Anthony

My Friends

by Hisham Matar

Perfume and Pain

by Anna Dorn

Playground

by Richard Powers

Private Equity

by Carrie Sun

Rebel Girl

by Kathleen Hanna

Rejection

by Tony Tulathimutte

The Rich People Have Gone Away

by Regina Porter

Root Fractures

by Diana Khoi Nguyen

The Safekeep

by Yael Van Der Wouden

Shanghailanders

by Juli Min

Sidetracks

by Bei Dao

The Skunks

by Fiona Warnick

Slaveroad

by John Edgar Wideman

Soldiers and Kings

by Jason de León

Someone Like Us

by Dinaw Mengestu

Splinters

by Leslie Jamison

State of Paradise

by Laura van den Berg

A Sunny Place for Shady People

by Mariana Enriquez

Survival Is a Promise

by Alexis Pauline Gumbs

Tell Me Everything

by Elizabeth Strout

There Is No Ethan

by Anna Akbari

There's Always This Year

by Hanif Abdurraqib

Traveling

by Ann Powers

Undue Burden

by Shefali Luthra

Wandering Stars

by Tommy Orange

We Loved It All

by Lydia Millet

We Were the Universe

by Kimberly King Parsons

The Wedding People

by Alison Espach

The Wide Wide Sea

by Hampton Sides

Whiskey Tender

by Deborah Jackson Taffa

Whoever You Are, Honey

by Olivia Gatwood

You Glow in the Dark

by Liliana Colanzi

Your Utopia

by Bora Chung

[…]: Poems

by Fady Joudah

This project is led by Lucy Feldman and Annabel Gutterman, with writing by Judy Berman, Shannon Carlin, Kelly Conniff, Eliana Dockterman, Mahita Gajanan, Erin McMullen, Tessa Rogers, Rebecca Schneid, Rachel Sonis, Olivia B. Waxman, Stephanie Zacharek, and Meg Zukin; photography editing by Dilys Ng; art direction by Chelsea Kardokus; commerce strategy by Alexandra Miguel; and production by Juwayriah Wright.