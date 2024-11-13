With A Complicated Passion: The Life and Work of Agnès Varda, the first major biography of Agnès Varda, film critic Carrie Rickey offers a fascinating deep dive into the illustrious life and career of the late French filmmaker. The prolific director, who made more than 40 feature-length and short films before her death in 2019 at the age of 90, was a pioneer of the French New Wave. But it is only in recent years that she has been recognized for her influence on generations of cinephiles. To help solidify Varda’s place in movie history, Rickey unveils new insight and analysis into her filmography, which blurred the line between documentary and fiction and focused on issues like abortion, motherhood, and immigrant rights. She also celebrates Varda’s lust for life, delving into her friendships with celebrities like the Doors’ Jim Morrison and rivalries with contemporaries, including her husband, director Jacques Demy. A Complicated Passion is a love letter to your favorite filmmaker’s favorite filmmaker.

