Kerry Xuefeng Chen is the founder and CEO of ATRenew, a Shanghai-based e-recycling company that works globally to help people better dispose of smartphones and other electronics. Founded in 2011, the company refurbishes and sells pre-owned devices, allowing customers to securely trade in products while reducing the emissions associated with e-waste.

Chen has grown the business significantly in recent years—entering new markets and inking partnerships with tech giants like Apple along the way. In 2024, ATRenew focused its efforts on international growth, with its subsidiaries AHS Recycle and AHS Device supporting self-service recycling kiosks in Japan and Europe. Due in part to efforts like these, ATRenew reported this year that its earnings had grown by nearly 30%.

That growth comes at an important time for worldwide efforts to curb pollution. According to the United Nations 2024 Global E-Waste Monitor, electronic waste is growing five times faster than documented recycling efforts, with 82 million tons of waste expected to be produced worldwide each year by 2030. Meanwhile, a report from ATRenew noted the company sold more than 32 million pre-owned products last year, a number that is only expected to grow as the Chinese government places greater emphasis on electronic recycling efforts.

“ATRenew, driven by the corporate values of ‘tech-powered environmental protection and business for good’, is committed to advancing itself and society as a whole through innovation and sustainability,” Chen wrote in the report. “Our goal is to build a greener, more efficient, and safer business ecosystem.”