About the List
Illustration by Max-o-matic for Time

Project Credits

Project editors: Emma Barker Bonomo, Jessica Hullinger, and Kyla Mandel

Editors: Merrill Fabry, Lily Rothman, and Karl Vick

Reporter: Leslie Dickstein

Photo editor: Katherine Pomerantz

Designers: Rich Morgan and Victor Williams

Digital: Nadia Suleman

Audience: Annabel Gutterman, Kitty Ruskin, Kari Sonde, and Meg Zukin

Video editors: Joey Lautrup and Erica Solano