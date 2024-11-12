Titans
Ajay Banga
President, World Bank
Jennifer Granholm
Secretary, U.S. Dept. of Energy
Bill Gates
Founder, Breakthrough Energy and TerraPower
Susana Muhamad
Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Colombia
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Founder, Travalyst
Anne Hidalgo
Mayor of Paris
Claudia Sheinbaum
President of Mexico
Damilola Ogunbiyi
CEO, Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of UN-Energy
Ed Miliband
Energy Secretary, U.K.
Fernando Haddad
Minister of Finance, Brazil
Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck
King of Bhutan
José Muñoz
CEO, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America
Mads Nipper
CEO, Orsted
Mary Jane Melendez
Chief Sustainability and Global Impact Officer, General Mills
Niels Christiansen
CEO, Lego Group
Sadiq Khan
Mayor of London
Simon Stiell
Executive Secretary, UNFCCC
Teresa Ribera
Executive Vice-President for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition, European Commission
Wally Adeyemo
Deputy Secretary and COO, U.S. Treasury
Wang Chuanfu
CEO and Founder, BYD
Catalysts
Melanie Nakagawa
Chief Sustainability Officer, Microsoft
Hassatou N’Sele
Vice President for Finance and CFO, African Development Bank Group
Amber Hardy
Director of Systems & Sustainability, ALDI
Wes Morrill
Cybertruck Lead Engineer, Tesla
Andrew Chang
Head of United Airlines Ventures, United Airlines
Ellen Jackowski
Chief Sustainability Officer, Mastercard
Ester Baiget
CEO, Novonesis, and vice-chair of The B Team
Frank Elderson
Executive Board Member, European Central Bank
Harmen van Wijnen
Chair of the Executive Board, Pensionfund ABP
Jim Rowan
President and CEO, Volvo Cars
Karen Fang
Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Bank of America
Karen Pflug
Chief Sustainability Officer, Ingka Group (IKEA)
Majid Al Suwaidi
CEO, Altérra
Marisa Drew
CSO, Standard Chartered Bank
Michelle Tan
Head of Sustainability, Singapore Economic Development Board
Hiroyuki Mori
EVP, Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security
Pam Cheng
Chief Sustainability Officer, AstraZeneca
Pilar Cruz
Chief Sustainability Officer, Cargill
Sumant Sinha
CEO, ReNew
Rodrigo Costa
CEO, Redes Energéticas Nacionais
Innovators
Greg Jackson
CEO and Founder, Octopus Energy Group
Gaurav Sant
Founder, Equatic
Kerry Chen
CEO of ATRenew
Cindy Taff
CEO, Sage Geosystems
Alejandro Agag
Founder and Chairman, FIA Formula E
Andrea Pedretti
Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Energy Vault
Andrew Forrest
Executive Chairman and Founder, Fortescue
Andrew Savage
Vice President of Sustainability & Founding Team, Lime
Bret Kugelmass
Founder and CEO, Last Energy
Colin Wessells
Founder and Co-CEO, Natron Energy
JB Straubel
Founder and CEO, Redwood Materials
Mary Powell
CEO, Sunrun
Megan O’Connor
Co-founder and CEO, Nth Cycle
Nedjip Tozun
Founder and CEO, d.light
Robert Falck
CEO and Founder, Einride
Ryan Gilliam
CEO, Fortera
Sandeep Nijhawan
CEO, Electra
Shawn Qu
Chairman and CEO, Canadian Solar
Tim Latimer
CEO and Co-Founder, Fervo Energy
Wes Edens
Founder, Brightline
Maya Malarski
Senior Manager of Policy, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance
Michael Crow
President, Arizona State University*
Marcelo Mena-Carrasco
CEO, Global Methane Hub
Adam McKay
Founder and CEO, Yellow Dot Studios
Bruce Douglas
CEO, Global Renewables Alliance
John Bosco Isunju
Senior Lecturer, Makerere University School of Public Health
Jack Dangermond
Founder and President, Esri
Jesse Jenkins
Assistant Professor, Princeton University
Matthew Eby
Founder and CEO, First Street
Matthias Ratheiser
CEO, Weatherpark GmbH
Michael D. Smith
CEO, AmeriCorps
Monica Grasso
Chief Economist, NOAA
Nili Gilbert
Vice Chairwoman, Carbon Direct
Phil MacDonald
Managing Director, Ember
Tom Steyer and Katie Hall
Co-executive chairs, Galvanize Climate Solutions*
Tony Goldner
Executive Director, Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures
Vanessa Chan
Chief Commercialization Officer, U.S. Energy Department
Emily Li
Chief Employee Benefits & Wellness Officer, AXA Honk Kong & Macau
Defenders
Amy Bowers Cordalis
Founder and Executive Director, Ridges to Riffles Indigenous Conservation Group
Rosario Dawson
Founder, Rio Dawn Foundation and actor
Madhur Jain
CEO and Co-founder, Varaha ClimateAg
Wanjira Mathai
Managing Director for Africa and Global Partnerships, World Resources Institute
Adam Met
Executive Director and Founding Member, Planet Reimagined and AJR
Boyan Slat
CEO, The Ocean Cleanup*
Christina Bu
Secretary General, Norwegian EV Association
David Smith
Chief Marine Science Officer, Mars Inc.
Emily Eavis
Organizer, Glastonbury Festival
Jad Daley
President and CEO, American Forests*
Joseph Longo
Chair, Australian Securities and Investments Commission
Juan Julio Durand
Vice President, Junglekeepers
Laura Clarke
CEO, ClientEarth
Lesley Ndlovu
CEO, African Risk Capacity Ltd.
Michael Cohen
Chair, Climate Action 100+ Global Steering Committee
Niilo Edwards
CEO, First Nations Major Projects Coalition
Sarah Finch
Campaigner, Weald Action Group
Stephen Roe Lewis
Governor, Gila River Indian Community
Tzeporah Berman
Chair, Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative
Uka Eje
CEO, ThriveAgric
Project Credits
Project editors: Emma Barker Bonomo, Jessica Hullinger, and Kyla Mandel
Editors: Merrill Fabry, Lily Rothman, and Karl Vick
Reporter: Leslie Dickstein
Photo editor: Katherine Pomerantz
Designers: Rich Morgan and Victor Williams
Digital: Nadia Suleman
Audience: Annabel Gutterman, Kitty Ruskin, Kari Sonde, and Meg Zukin
Video editors: Joey Lautrup and Erica Solano