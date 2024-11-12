Damilola Ogunbiyi is working to ensure the energy transition is not only swift, but also equitable and just. Originally from Nigeria, Ogunbiyi has acted as a liaison to bring leaders from the Global South into key climate conversations. Through her roles at the United Nations and Sustainable Energy for All, she has worked on global initiatives including the Global Cooling Pledge to curb cooling-related emissions, and a multi-organizational effort to bring clean electric cooking solutions to developing countries. At last year’s U.N. climate conference, Ogunbiyi joined the negotiating table in crafting the summit’s final agreement, locking in pivotal language calling for “transitioning away from fossil fuels.”

What is the single most important action you think the public, or a specific company or government (other than your own), needs to take in the next year to advance the climate agenda?

The single most important action to advance the climate agenda in the coming year will be for global leaders from the public and private sectors to come together to champion, fund, and drive policy for the African Development Bank and World Bank's programme called Mission 300, which aims to electrify 300 million Africans by 2030. Today, 685 million people live without electricity, and 87.5% of them – approximately 600 million – are in sub-Saharan Africa, representing the largest energy access gap in the world. Providing reliable, clean energy access to these populations is not only a development imperative but also a critical step in global climate action.

In 2024, global investment in clean energy technologies and infrastructure is set to reach $2 trillion. Yet, there remain stark imbalances in the flow of energy investments, with emerging markets and developing economies, particularly in Africa, receiving insufficient funding. For the past decade, Africa has received less than 2% of global clean energy investments — a deeply concerning disparity given the continent’s vast potential for renewable energy and its critical role in achieving global climate goals. Mission 300 offers an unprecedented opportunity to correct this imbalance by innovating and integrating renewable energy solutions, from grid expansion to decentralized off-grid solar. A collective global effort is needed, bringing together governments, philanthropies, the private sector, and multilateral development banks. Governments will play a key role by enacting enabling legislation, while the private sector scales up investments in energy generation and distribution.

The financial gap for this effort is significant: Philanthropic capital must play a catalytic role in unlocking private investment. Innovative financing mechanisms, such as blended finance and local currency financing, must be deployed to de-risk investments and attract both commercial and impact investors, ensuring the sustainability and bankability of these electrification projects. By closing the energy access gap, Mission 300 can drive both climate resilience and economic growth, positioning Africa as a key player in the global clean energy transition.

What is a climate solution (other than your own) that isn't getting the attention or funding it deserves?

One climate solution that doesn't get the attention or funding it deserves is energy efficiency in the Global South. While the focus is often on energy access and renewable energy, the conversation is only beginning to include energy efficiency. Energy efficiency is not about using less; it's about making every kilowatt count. In many countries in the Global South, energy infrastructure is outdated or inefficient, leading to significant energy losses and higher consumption rates. By investing in energy efficiency measures and optimizing the way we produce and use energy, we can do more with the same input, resulting in significant energy savings and more affordable electricity.

Where should climate activism go in the next year?

People need to start seeing climate action through the lens of energy and development, especially when thinking about the Global South. This is not just about reducing emissions, it is about empowering communities, improving livelihoods and driving sustainable growth. Energy is the key that unlocks development. Energy is linked to two-thirds of the 169 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets. When we invest in clean, affordable energy, we invest in education, health care, job creation, digitalisation, and a sustainable future.

For the Global South, this is a necessity. Climate action must go hand in hand with expanding energy access. We cannot address one without the other. Climate activism must recognise that energy and development are inextricably linked in the fight against the climate crisis. If we want real solutions, we need to ensure that energy is at the heart of our climate strategies and that no one is left behind.

Climate activism also needs to broaden our focus from basic energy needs to the kind of energy that drives progress. Energy access must not just power homes, but also livelihoods, creating opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth.

What's the most important climate legislation that could pass in the next year?

For many countries in the Global South, the most transformative climate action they can take in the coming year is to pass legislation that integrates renewable energy into their national energy mix. Expanding access to renewable energy is essential not only for climate change mitigation but also for sustainable development. Adopting comprehensive and data-backed renewable energy legislation can create the enabling environment needed to support electrification and drive meaningful climate action. While two-thirds of countries worldwide have renewable energy legislation in place, only half of the least developed countries (LDCs) and one-third of small island developing states (SIDS) have adopted similar policies, according to a 2023 report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). This gap underscores the urgent need for legislative action in these regions. Governments need to prioritize renewable energy in their national strategies, sending a clear signal to both the public and private sectors that they are committed to a clean energy future.