Wanjira Mathai is the Managing Director for Africa and Global Partnerships at the World Resources Institute. In this role she is forging strategic alliances that advance nature-based climate solutions and climate justice in some of the most vulnerable communities. This year Mathai announced $17.8 million in funding for 92 local restoration groups as part of the WRI’s partnership with the TerraFund for AFR100 initiative, which aims to restore 100 million hectares of African land. The money will help restore 47,0000 hectares of land and create 52,000 new jobs.

What is the single most important action you think the public, or a specific company or government (other than your own), needs to take in the next year to advance the climate agenda?

To advance the climate agenda effectively, one of the most critical actions governments and companies can take in the next year is to support mid- to large-scale entrepreneurs in emerging economies to drive quality job creation, value addition of commodities they produce, and in so doing drive climate-resilient green growth. This would address both climate and development goals simultaneously. Investors and companies should partner to provide financial resources, technology transfer, and technical cooperation to catalyze these entrepreneurs. Addressing global climate and development goals is dependent on unlocking Africa's green potential in renewable energy, youth workforce, and critical mineral resources.

What’s one sustainability effort you personally will try to adopt in the next year, and why?

I love consuming local food, goods and services wherever I go. Consuming local or regional products offers benefits for my health, the environment, and my community. Local food is fresher, tastes better, and often packed with nutrition. Consuming local also supports local economies and fosters growth.

Where should climate activism go in the next year?

Climate activism must urgently emphasize the need for immediate emissions reductions, particularly among G20 nations, while upholding the principle of equal but differentiated responsibility. Simultaneously, we must advocate for significant investments in economic development for the most vulnerable countries to build resilient economies, which bear the brunt of climate change despite minimal contributions to global emissions. By combining urgent emissions reductions with economic development, we can create a more equitable and sustainable future, leveraging our collective strength to protect the planet and ensure a brighter tomorrow for all.