Stephen Roe Lewis is doing something that has never been achieved before in the Western Hemisphere: turning canals into solar-power systems. As Governor of the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona, he is spearheading his vision of a “blue-green economy” that prioritizes conserving water and producing renewable energy, with the ultimate goal of becoming a net-zero tribe. And this October, the Community’s first solar canal began generating power. The pilot project—which received $5.65 million in funding under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act—covers half a mile of the tribe’s irrigation canal system, and is set to produce about 1 megawatt of solar power. At the same time, by shading the canal it will help avoid water loss through evaporation. But the work doesn’t stop there. Now Lewis is helping design a second solar-canal project, along with a floating solar installation to be deployed on a reservoir this year.

What is the single most important action you think the public, or a specific company or government (other than your own), needs to take in the next year to advance the climate agenda?

As Governor of a sovereign Indian tribe located in central Arizona, I am confronted every day with the impacts of an environment that is experiencing rapid aridification. This is not unique to the Southwest United States. Historic droughts are affecting vast areas of our planet. In addition to attacking the root cause of climate change through expansive renewable energy investment, the federal government needs to institute a "moonshot" effort to address the aridification of our country and the world, challenging tribal, local and state governments, companies, academics, and individuals to bring innovation and best practices for ways to live smarter with the water resources we have in the areas we live.

What is a climate solution (other than your own) that isn't getting the attention or funding it deserves?

Renewable energy development on Indian Reservations has long been constrained for a variety of factors, many of which were addressed in the historic legislation passed as the Inflation Reduction Act. Despite the historic nature of this legislation and its elimination of many of the barriers that exist in Indian Country to adoption of large-scale renewable energy projects, only a very few tribes have begun to even explore these opportunities. This is an area that will require leadership and successful project development in Indian Country and a consistent outreach effort from the federal government and private industry to help change the status quo.

If you could stand up and talk to world leaders at the next U.N. climate conference, what would you say?

Speak to your Indigenous leaders in your countries around the world. I have worked and collaborated with many and I think it is fair to say that tribal leaders are committed to the values of climate activism in a deep way and have an innovative sense and approach that will prove valuable. In our experience, tribes should not just be consulted about these efforts, but when you bring us in and truly plan efforts with us, we bring real innovation and deliver results, as my Community has already done in a number of projects across our Reservation, not least our solar-covered canal projects.