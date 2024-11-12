Jim Rowan is shepherding Volvo Cars through the auto industry’s rocky transition away from fossil fuels. Despite market turbulence, Volvo’s electric vehicle sales in the first half of 2024 were up 53% year over year, and its small EX30 electric SUV is one of the best-selling EVs in Europe. In June the company issued the world’s first EV passport, providing an early model for tracking the origins and carbon footprint of battery components. And in March, Volvo announced it had manufactured its very last diesel-powered car.

What is the single most important action you think the public, or a specific company or government (other than your own), needs to take in the next year to advance the climate agenda?

The singular, most urgent action we have in our power to do right now is to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels. The world needs more energy, so everyone has to play their part, especially institutions. Governments must prioritize clean energy supply, jobs, and infrastructure through policy and investments, while the financial community should redirect capital to support this shift. This transition is critical for electric cars to realize their full potential in combating climate change. Our studies show that a steady, consistent supply of clean energy across the value chain is essential to minimize the carbon footprint of EVs.

What’s one sustainability effort you personally will try to adopt in the next year, and why?

The world faces a triple planetary crisis – climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss – so it is not enough to focus simply on CO2 emissions. Nature is our greatest ally in this fight, through critical carbon dioxide absorption by forests and oceans, but quite simply, because it supports life on Earth. I personally am focusing on understanding our biodiversity footprint, and educating myself on how to mitigate negative impacts, especially on coastal health. For starters, our recently-launched Volvo For Life Fund exists exactly to provide the means to restore and regenerate nature, particularly in areas where we have an operational presence.

If you could stand up and talk to world leaders at the next U.N. climate conference, what would you say?

We are at a pivotal moment in history. The world cannot afford for electrification to fail. Its effects go beyond reducing carbon emissions – it means cleaner air, better public health, and job creation. Electrification is the single biggest action our industry can take to cut its carbon footprint. Volvo Cars is a leader in this transition, with over a quarter of sales fully electric. But global EV adoption needs collective action. I urge world leaders and the financial industry to invest in renewable energy innovations and public charging infrastructure, and set clear science-based end dates for internal combustion engine vehicle sales.