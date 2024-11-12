In the fight against climate change, biosolutions—using natural processes and technology to solve environmental problems—have the potential to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by 8%, according to a study by consultancy Copenhagen Economics. Ester Baiget, CEO of biotechnology company Novonesis, and vice-chair of The B Team, is at the forefront of this burgeoning sector.

With Baiget at the helm, Novonesis, in partnership with agricultural company Andermatt Group AG, this May introduced Cell-Tech, which uses a nitrogen-fixing bacteria to increase soybean yield in Southern and Eastern Africa, even as planting conditions change. The company also innovated a solution that uses enzymes to break down PET plastic, and in 2023 established a long-term partnership with biochemistry firm Carbios to produce and supply PET-degrading enzymes at an industrial scale. Other innovations include Luminous, a non-petroleum-based detergent enzyme that helps maintain the whiteness of fabrics.

Novonesis is the merger of biotech companies Novozymes (where Baiget served as CEO from 2020 to 2024) and Chr. Hansen. The global brand now has more than 10,000 employees and clients across more than 30 industries like food and beverage, energy, and plastics. Novonesis is chasing ambitious internal sustainability targets under Baiget’s leadership, including a goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and an aim to reach gender parity in its workforce by 2030. The company is on track to source 100% of its energy from renewables by next year.

“Let’s remember that sustainability is more than just a goal; it must be the driving force embedded at every level of our companies and organizations,” Baiget wrote in a May 2024 blog post for The B Team, which promotes progressive corporate leadership norms. In addition to her work with The B Team, Baiget sits on the board of trustees for the Science Based Targets Initiative and co-chairs the World Economic Forum’s Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders.