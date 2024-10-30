The Best Inventions of 2024

Visualizing the Beyond

DESI 3D Map of the Universe

Claire Lamman/DESI collaboration; custom colormap package by cmastro

Until recently, only about two million galaxies had ever been imaged. But in April, the documented galactic census exploded to six million, thanks to the biggest-ever 3D map of the universe, produced by the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), an observatory in Kitt Peak, Ariz., funded by the U.S. Dept. of Energy. The DESI map offers clues to the behavior of dark energy, an invisible force believed to be causing the expansion of the universe. Before the DESI map, the accepted model held that expansion had been steady over the past 11 billion years; now scientists believe it has waxed and waned. “The [map’s] third dimension takes us back in time,” says DESI Director Michael Levi. It also points to a long-off future in which the universe may contract and collapse.

