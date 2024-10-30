The Best Inventions of 2024

A Protein Marketplace

Shiru ProteinDiscovery.ai

Shiru ProteinDiscovery.ai

By Tharin Pillay

After decades of research, scientists have identified millions of naturally occurring proteins. These proteins can be used as ingredients in foods and consumer-packaged goods to augment taste, texture, and other properties, but surprisingly, we still don’t know what most of them are good for. Shiru, a tech-bio startup, has cataloged these proteins, and is using AI to predict their functions, before attempting to verify the results in the laboratory. In May, Shiru launched ProteinDiscovery.ai, an “on-demand” platform that allows customers, such as food scientists, to order samples “and do discovery on their own,” says company founder and CEO Jasmin Hume.

