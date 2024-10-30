Marketers were quick to jump on the generative AI trend, using it to draft content. But Abhay Parasnis, a former Adobe executive and the founder and CEO of AI marketing company Typeface, says most are only scratching the surface of the technology’s potential. Typeface Arc, released in May, isn’t “just generating one blog post or one email,” Parasnis says. It uses a variety of large language models to help orchestrate entire campaigns. Tell Arc your goals and “it actually learns from all your historical campaigns,” then generates content for email, text messages, and other channels based on customer data, Parasnis says.
*Disclosure: Investors in Typeface include Salesforce, where TIME co-chair and owner Marc Benioff is CEO.
