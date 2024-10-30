Laguna Health, a “conversational intelligence” startup with staff in Tel Aviv and New York, is working to improve telephonic interactions between patients and care managers—typically nurses—who assist patients after they are discharged from the hospital. Their AI system, Laguna Insight, reduces administrative overhead by summarizing key information about the patient ahead of calls, and offering real-time insights to care managers and their supervisors on qualities like empathy and language appropriateness. Laguna’s twin goals of increasing efficiency and reducing health care worker burnout support one another, says Yael Peled, co-founder and chief product officer. “There's a good correlation between how much grunt work I was able to remove from the care managers’ days and their well being.” The system is already being used by nurses and patients across America and South Africa, through partnerships with Mayo Clinic and Discovery.
Learn More at Laguna Insight
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com