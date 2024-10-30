The Best Inventions of 2024

Supporting Healthcare Workers

Laguna Insight

By Tharin Pillay

Laguna Health, a “conversational intelligence” startup with staff in Tel Aviv and New York, is working to improve telephonic interactions between patients and care managers—typically nurses—who assist patients after they are discharged from the hospital. Their AI system, Laguna Insight, reduces administrative overhead by summarizing key information about the patient ahead of calls, and offering real-time insights to care managers and their supervisors on qualities like empathy and language appropriateness. Laguna’s twin goals of increasing efficiency and reducing health care worker burnout support one another, says Yael Peled, co-founder and chief product officer. “There's a good correlation between how much grunt work I was able to remove from the care managers’ days and their well being.” The system is already being used by nurses and patients across America and South Africa, through partnerships with Mayo Clinic and Discovery.

