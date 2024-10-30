The Best Inventions of 2024

AI Explains It All

Google NotebookLM

1 minute read
Google notebookLM best inventions

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Harry Booth

Released in July 2023 by Google Labs, the AI-powered NotebookLM helps users make sense of complex information by digesting up to 50 sources—documents, YouTube videos, even entire books—and summarizing them, suggesting follow-up questions, or creating a study guide. A feature released in September that converts such source information into an eerily realistic podcast, complete with AI-generated hosts, went viral. Steven Johnson, Google Lab’s editorial director and a bestselling nonfiction author, says he long dreamed of a digital companion that could take great amounts of information about a subject and help you make sense of it all. “I really spent 30 years effectively fantasizing about what eventually became NotebookLM,” he says.

Learn More at Google NotebookLM

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com