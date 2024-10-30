The Best Inventions of 2024

Finding Cures

Google DeepMind AlphaFold 3

1 minute read
Google Deepmind Best Inventions
7PNM - Spike protein of a common cold virus (Coronavirus OC43): AlphaFold 3’s structural prediction for a spike protein (blue) of a cold virus as it interacts with antibodies (turquoise) and simple sugars (yellow), accurately matches the true structure (gray). The animation shows the protein interacting with an antibody, then a sugar. Advancing our knowledge of such immune-system processes helps better understand coronaviruses, including COVID-19, raising possibilities for improved treatments.Google Deepmind

By Harry Booth

In 2020, Google DeepMind unveiled AlphaFold 2, a machine-learning algorithm that in 2022 would prove capable of predicting, with near-experimental accuracy, the structure of nearly every known protein. The breakthrough recently earned co-founder and CEO Demis Hassabis and AlphaFold team lead John Jumper a Nobel prize in chemistry. Now there’s a sequel: AlphaFold 3, released in May, predicts how proteins interact with DNA and other molecules. “AlphaFold 2 was a story about proteins,” Jumper says. “AlphaFold 3 is about how proteins talk to everything else.” Many in pharmaceuticals and medicine believe that the new model’s predictions will accelerate research and drive faster drug discovery.

