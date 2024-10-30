In 2020, Google DeepMind unveiled AlphaFold 2, a machine-learning algorithm that in 2022 would prove capable of predicting, with near-experimental accuracy, the structure of nearly every known protein. The breakthrough recently earned co-founder and CEO Demis Hassabis and AlphaFold team lead John Jumper a Nobel prize in chemistry. Now there’s a sequel: AlphaFold 3, released in May, predicts how proteins interact with DNA and other molecules. “AlphaFold 2 was a story about proteins,” Jumper says. “AlphaFold 3 is about how proteins talk to everything else.” Many in pharmaceuticals and medicine believe that the new model’s predictions will accelerate research and drive faster drug discovery.

