By Tharin Pillay

New York–based AI startup Captions envisions “a world where the physical skill of recording and editing video is not a barrier that prevents people from communicating,” says co-founder and CEO Gaurav Misra. The Captions platform (available on iOS, Android, and web) provides a range of tools to streamline video production, such as trimming pauses, correcting eye contact, and more. The tech is powered by the Lipdub 2.0 model, released in July, which can generate videos using a variety of “AI personas”: realistic avatars modeled on known content creators. It can also create an “AI twin” of a user, allowing them to generate videos featuring their own likeness. The model lets users dub videos into dozens of different languages, with synced lip movements, enabling creators to reach global audiences. Available in 180 countries, Captions has been downloaded over 10 million times.

