More Accurate Forecasts

Atmo AI Weather Forecasting

By Tharin Pillay

Startup Atmo says its weather forecasting models, which use AI to learn from over 60 years of climate data, are up to 40,000 times faster, 100 times more detailed, and 50% more accurate than traditional supercomputer-based models. Continuously updated with data from 142 weather satellites and millions of sensors across the world, the company’s models produce forecasts in seconds rather than hours–critical in the case of fast-moving climate emergencies like typhoons. In addition to partnerships with the island nation of Tuvalu and the U.S. Department of Defense, Atmo recently announced a commercial agreement with the Philippines. “We want to see billions of people have access to more accurate weather forecasts,” says Johan Mathe, Atmo co-founder and CTO.

