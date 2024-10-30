A Hard-Working Humanoid Bot

In August, AI robotics startup Figure unveiled Figure 02, a battery-powered humanoid robot that packs advanced cameras and sensors that allow it to navigate the world into its nearly 155-pound frame. In trials this year working at BMW’s South Carolina factory, Figure 02 successfully completed various tasks involved in automobile assembly, such as inserting sheet metal parts into assembly fixtures. The startup—which has partnered with OpenAI, Microsoft, and Nvidia, attracting a $2.6 billion valuation—aims to automate tasks in sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing.