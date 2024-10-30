A Sleek AI Fitness Tool

Magic AI’s sleek rectangular mirror aims to replace personal trainers. Using computer vision technology similar to that used in self-driving cars, the mirror guides users through strength training, counting reps and providing real-time feedback on form. It features over 25 trainers—including celebrities like England’s former cricket captain Alastair Cook—who appear as holograms, offering guidance, and can recognize 400 distinct exercises, combining them into hundreds of classes, tailored to each user. The mirror costs less monthly than a personal trainer, and has proved particularly popular with people who typically avoid gyms because “they find it too intimidating, they’re too time poor, or it’s too expensive,” says co-founder and CEO Varun Bhanot.
