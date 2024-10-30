The Best Inventions of 2024

A Sleek AI Fitness Tool

Magic AI Mirror

By Tharin Pillay

Magic AI’s sleek rectangular mirror aims to replace personal trainers. Using computer vision technology similar to that used in self-driving cars, the mirror guides users through strength training, counting reps and providing real-time feedback on form. It features over 25 trainers—including celebrities like England’s former cricket captain Alastair Cook—who appear as holo­grams, offering guidance, and can recognize 400 distinct exercises, combining them into hundreds of classes, tailored to each user. The mirror costs less monthly than a personal trainer, and has proved particularly popular with people who typically avoid gyms because “they find it too intimidating, they’re too time poor, or it’s too expensive,” says co-founder and CEO Varun Bhanot.

