Precise Surgical Vision

Loupes, the magnifying lenses that surgeons wear in the operating room, hadn’t changed much in the last century—until Unify Medical released Amplio in April. The company’s digital loupes allow surgeons at hospitals including the Mayo Clinic to see with microscope-level precision and record their fields of vision for future training or analysis. Unify has received millions of dollars in federal research contracts to study additional applications, like equipping the system with night vision for use in the field or fluorescent imaging that guides surgeons on where to cut.
