Tackling Schizophrenia

Bristol Myers Squibb Cobenfy

By Alice Park

People with schizophrenia now have a new drug to treat the neuropsychiatric condition. Cobenfy, which comes in capsule form, works on the muscarinic nervous system, a different network from existing treatments, which primarily target the dopamine system. Many patients don’t respond to dopamine-based medications, or stop taking them because of their side effects. But studies show Cobenfy is associated with fewer side effects and can significantly reduce schizophrenia symptoms, which can range from hallucinations to paranoia and withdrawal. “Cobenfy is ushering in a new class of medicines that we believe will be a transformational shift that hasn’t been seen in this marketplace [for schizophrenia],” says Adam Lenkowsky, chief commercialization officer for Bristol Myers Squibb, which will distribute the drug. Psychiatrists anticipate the drug could help more people to control their symptoms and avoid extended hospitalizations

