Treating Small Cell Lung Cancer

Small cell lung cancer is aggressive and chemotherapy often offers diminishing returns. So scientists at Amgen took another route: They developed a drug, Imdelltra, that prompts the immune system’s T cells, which typically kill off cells infected by viruses and other pathogens, to bind to a protein on the surface of the cancer cells. This results in a “powerful reduction in tumor size” and “meaningfully extends” patients’ lives, says Dr. Jay Bradner, executive vice president of research and development at Amgen. The FDA approved the drug in May based on preliminary results showing it helped advanced-stage patients live up to three times longer than they would with standard care.
Learn more at Amgen Imdelltra
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Write to Jamie Ducharme at jamie.ducharme@time.com