Treating Small Cell Lung Cancer

Small cell lung cancer is aggressive and chemotherapy often offers diminishing returns. So scientists at Amgen took another route: They developed a drug, Imdelltra, that prompts the immune system’s T cells, which typically kill off cells infected by viruses and other pathogens, to bind to a protein on the surface of the cancer cells. This results in a “powerful reduction in tumor size” and “meaningfully extends” patients’ lives, says Dr. Jay Bradner, executive vice president of research and development at Amgen. The FDA approved the drug in May based on preliminary results showing it helped advanced-stage patients live up to three times longer than they would with standard care.

