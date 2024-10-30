A Blood Test for Alzheimer’s

Detecting Alzheimer’s disease remains a challenge because its early symptoms can be subtle, but it’s becoming more critical as new treatments emerge. Often by the time symptoms of memory loss and cognitive decline appear, the degenerative brain condition is more difficult to treat. AlzPath developed the first commercial blood test for ptau217 in the blood, one of the early signs of neurodegeneration, that doctors can now order through specific labs to help identify patients sooner. It’s one of several tools doctors can utilize to improve diagnosis of patients, and in 2024, the company licensed its test to Roche to include in Roche’s diagnostic antibody-based testing platform. Roche then partnered with Eli Lilly to receive a Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA in June, which accelerates the development and review process for the blood test.