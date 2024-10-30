The Best Inventions of 2024

Empathetic Nurse Training

Labster UbiSim

Labster UbiSim

By Jamie Ducharme

Since 2017, nurse trainees have used UbiSim’s immersive virtual reality scenarios to practice caring for real-life patients. This year, the system got an inclusive upgrade with the addition of new scenes featuring patients who are transgender, Black, or living with stigmatized conditions such as HIV and mpox. (Institutions using the technology can also customize storylines to best serve their patient populations; they can even record their own dialogue.) The goal, says UbiSim lead nurse educator Christine Vogel, is to equip learners with the “cultural humility” they’ll need to ensure patients of all backgrounds get high-quality care in a system that has for too long perpetuated disparities.

