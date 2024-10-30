Clean Water, Less Plastic

The chlorine and minerals in shower water can be tough on your hair and skin, but most shower filters’ disposable refills can be wasteful. Filterbaby is known for its top-notch filters—which remove 99% of chlorine, chloramine, lead, certain heavy metals, and PFAS from water using activated carbon and KDF treatment technology—and has released an Eco-Pro model with more sustainable filters. The new model gets rid of the plastic housing most filters have on their refills, cutting plastic waste by 80 to 90% while maintaining the brand’s high standard of filtration.
Buy Now: Filterbaby Eco-Pro Shower Filter on FilterBaby
