The Best Inventions of 2024

Clean Water, Less Plastic

Filterbaby Eco-Pro Shower Filter

1 minute read
Filterbaby Showerhead Best Inventions 2024

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

The chlorine and minerals in shower water can be tough on your hair and skin, but most shower filters’ disposable refills can be wasteful. Filterbaby is known for its top-notch filters—which remove 99% of chlorine, chloramine, lead, certain heavy metals, and PFAS from water using activated carbon and KDF treatment technology—and has released an Eco-Pro model with more sustainable filters. The new model gets rid of the plastic housing most filters have on their refills, cutting plastic waste by 80 to 90% while maintaining the brand’s high standard of filtration.

Buy Now: Filterbaby Eco-Pro Shower Filter on FilterBaby

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com