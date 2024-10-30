Five years ago, John Cho’s father became paralyzed after a medical procedure went wrong, leaving him with few ways to exercise. So Cho, co-founder of the South Korean startup Kangsters, helped create one: Wheely-X, a wheelchair treadmill that pairs with apps (there’s a mount for a digital tablet), offering workouts such as wheelchair racing games and seated yoga. Thanks to Wheely-X, Cho says, his father is now strong enough to climb a steep hill in his chair and transfer himself from chair to bed without assistance. The company showcased the system at the 2024 Paralympic Games and has begun selling to private users, gyms, hospitals, and rehab centers.

