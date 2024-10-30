The Best Inventions of 2024

A Treadmill for Wheelchair Users

Kangsters Wheely-X

1 minute read
Kangsters Wheely-X

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Jamie Ducharme

Five years ago, John Cho’s father became paralyzed after a medical procedure went wrong, leaving him with few ways to exercise. So Cho, co-founder of the South Korean startup Kangsters, helped create one: Wheely-X, a wheelchair treadmill that pairs with apps (there’s a mount for a digital tablet), offering workouts such as wheelchair racing games and seated yoga. Thanks to Wheely-X, Cho says, his father is now strong enough to climb a steep hill in his chair and transfer himself from chair to bed without assistance. The company showcased the system at the 2024 Paralympic Games and has begun selling to private users, gyms, hospitals, and rehab centers.

Buy Now: Kangsters Wheely-X on Wheely-X

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Write to Jamie Ducharme at jamie.ducharme@time.com