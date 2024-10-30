The Best Inventions of 2024

Saving Crops

InnerPlant CropVoice

1 minute read
InnerPlant CropVoice

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Don Steinberg

The name of InnerPlant’s data platform, CropVoice, suggests its plants communicate their individual feelings to farmers. It’s kind of true. Plants react when they need nutrients or are stressed by insects or pathogens. But InnerPlant has modified soy, corn, and cotton genetics to turn that natural response into a protein that emits a fluorescent optical signal, detectable by sensors on satellites, drones, or tractors, so farmers can take action early, even before damage is visible in a plant’s growth. In late 2023, InnerPlant teamed with manufacturer John Deere and fungicide maker Syngenta to pilot test early sensing of fungal disease on soybeans, aiming to reduce overuse of chemical pesticides and enhance yields. The company has big ambitions for expansion: “Eventually farmers will buy a bag of seeds and have every plant in their field communicating,” says CEO and co-founder Shely Aronov. “There will be three, four different signals in every seed.”

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com