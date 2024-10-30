Fully Autonomous Crop Dusting

Commercial farmers have long taken to the skies to spray their crops, but renting an aircraft is getting more expensive, and their less-than-targeted application can destroy landscapes. Meanwhile, choppers are too big and commercial drones are too small. So Guardian Agriculture created a solution to fit farmers just right: SC1, the first commercial eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft to receive FAA approval. The fully autonomous vehicle carries up to 200 pounds of fertilizer or pesticides and uses on-board technology to precisely cover 60 acres per hour. The 600-pound craft, which is currently operating in California, “delivers the large payloads American farmers need to exactly the places they need it,” says Guardian founder and CEO Adam Bercu.
More Must-Reads from TIME
- How the Electoral College Actually Works
- Your Vote Is Safe
- Mel Robbins Will Make You Do It
- Why Vinegar Is So Good for You
- The Surprising Health Benefits of Pain
- You Don’t Have to Dread the End of Daylight Saving
- The 20 Best Halloween TV Episodes of All Time
- Meet TIME's Newest Class of Next Generation Leaders
Contact us at letters@time.com