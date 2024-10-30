The Best Inventions of 2024

Fully Autonomous Crop Dusting

Guardian Agriculture SC1

Guardian SC1 best inventions

By Jared Lindzon

Commercial farmers have long taken to the skies to spray their crops, but renting an aircraft is getting more expensive, and their less-than-targeted application can destroy landscapes. Meanwhile, choppers are too big and commercial drones are too small. So Guardian Agriculture created a solution to fit farmers just right: SC1, the first commercial eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft to receive FAA approval. The fully autonomous vehicle carries up to 200 pounds of fertilizer or pesticides and uses on-board technology to precisely cover 60 acres per hour. The 600-pound craft, which is currently operating in California, “delivers the large payloads American farmers need to exactly the places they need it,” says Guardian founder and CEO Adam Bercu.

