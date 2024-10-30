A Chatbot for Farmers

Darli acts as a regenerative farming mentor for small farmers around the globe, using AI to translate local languages—predominantly in Africa, Asia, and South America—and instantly give solutions to common problems. Using WhatsApp, a farmer in Uganda, for example, can text or speak with a chatbot about fertilizer, harvesting, crop rotations, how to truck the food to market, or even send a photo of discolored yams to ask if they’re diseased. Since launching in March 2024, Darli has been used by 110,000 farmers in 27 languages, including Twi, Swahili, and Yoruba. “There are millions of farmers in rural areas that speak languages not often supported by the global tech companies,” says Alloysius Attah, co-founder and CEO of Farmerline Group. “Darli is democratizing access to regenerative farming.”