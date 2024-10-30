The Best Inventions of 2024

A Chatbot for Farmers

Farmerline Darli AI

1 minute read
Farmerline Darli AI

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Jeff Wilser

Darli acts as a regenerative farming mentor for small farmers around the globe, using AI to translate local languages—predominantly in Africa, Asia, and South America—and instantly give solutions to common problems. Using WhatsApp, a farmer in Uganda, for example, can text or speak with a chatbot about fertilizer, harvesting, crop rotations, how to truck the food to market, or even send a photo of discolored yams to ask if they’re diseased. Since launching in March 2024, Darli has been used by 110,000 farmers in 27 languages, including Twi, Swahili, and Yoruba. “There are millions of farmers in rural areas that speak languages not often supported by the global tech companies,” says Alloysius Attah, co-founder and CEO of Farmerline Group. “Darli is democratizing access to regenerative farming.”

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com