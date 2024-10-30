The Best Inventions of 2024

Fresher Herbs

Eden Green Herb Program

Eden Green Herb Program

By Don Steinberg

Cramming 40 acres of farmland into one acre in its Texas greenhouses, indoor vertical farmer Eden Green this year grew and shipped a full suite of ten herbs out of a single facility, where each herb has its own micro-climate. The typical herbs found in a supermarket (like basil, parsley, rosemary, chives, or mint) often come from multiple distributors and nations, raising transportation costs and environmental impact, and global sourcing can make availability unpredictable. “You're bound to get waste, or not be able to make shipments, because the supply chain is so long,” says CEO Eddy Badrina. “No one is getting consistent supply. So there's a huge opportunity.” The company can deliver herbs farm-to-shelf in 48 hours, supplying customers like Walmart, restaurant chain Cava, and food-service giant Sysco.

