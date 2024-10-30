The Best Inventions of 2024

Sustainable Luxury Leather

TomTex Series M and Series WS

1 minute read
TomTex Series M and Series WS

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

By Alison Van Houten

To make handbags that look like marbly prosciutto, TomTex actually uses chitosan from mushrooms and discarded shrimp shells. The materials are more than just aesthetically versatile. They're a 100% biobased and biodegradable alternative to the roughly $500 billion leather industry, which drives greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation, particularly in South America. BMW and Mercedes-Benz, as well as fashion houses like Comme des Garçons, have already gone in on joint development projects with TomTex. The secret to success in the crowded world of non-petroleum-based leather alternatives? Price parity. The material will be available in 2025 at $2.50 to $3.50 per sq. ft.—about equal to the cost of mid-tier leather made from animals. "That's a massive thing," says TomTex co-founder and chief of science Ross McBee, "designers not having to choose between the sustainable thing and the thing they normally use."

More FromThe Best Inventions of 2024

High-Tech Tint

Jessica Klein

Glowing Flora

Glowing Flora

By Jeff Wilser

Blue Collar Robot

Blue Collar Robot

By Chris Stokel-Walker

The Toothbrush Zenith

The Toothbrush Zenith

Jessica Klein

Next-Gen Athletics

Next-Gen Athletics

By Ashley Mateo

More Must-Reads from TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com