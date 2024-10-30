The Best Inventions of 2024

Easier Secondhand Shopping

ThredUp AI Search

These are independent reviews of the products mentioned, but TIME receives a commission when purchases are made through affiliate links at no additional cost to the purchaser.

Jessica Klein

With roughly 4.5 million pre-worn clothing items in its inventory, the online shop ThredUp is employing AI to help customers take the guesswork out of secondhand shopping. Users can now input ultra-specific keywords and phrases to find clothing items (for example, “fall wedding Philadelphia” generated a gray wrap dress, red sweater, and chunky scarf) or upload images to find close matches. ThredUp reports a 38% year-over-year increase in the number of searches per session since the tool’s August launch. “Our mission is to get people to shop more sustainably, and this tool makes it easier for people who may not be inclined to buy secondhand,” says ThredUp co-founder and CEO James Reinhart.

