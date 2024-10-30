High-Tech Tint

Transition lenses typically take around 30 seconds to darken in UV light and a few minutes to go transparent inside. Chamelo Lenses change tint in less than 0.1 seconds, thanks to a “flexible, liquid crystal film” that is controlled electronically by tapping or sliding a finger across the temples. The glasses come in a variety of fashion or sport styles, including a Prismatic collection with color-changing lenses to match any outfit, and a Music Shield version that includes subtle speakers in the temples to let wearers listen to music or take phone calls without headphones. The company has shipped glasses to more than 100 countries since its May launch, and plans to roll out prescription versions in the future.

