Fashionably Accountable

The fashion supply chain is convoluted, criss-crossing the globe through many suppliers. Brands can struggle to understand what impact their products have on the planet. Carbonfact simplifies that. Thanks to careful research and integration with companies' internal systems, the digital dashboard can, say, tell clients how much carbon the making of a T-shirt produced, and how much shipping it to customers did. What used to take weeks or months to assess an individual product’s impact can now be done in minutes or hours. Marc Laurent, CEO and co-founder of Carbonfact, projects that ultimately brands will keep track of their carbon balance just as they do their cash flow. More than 150 brands, including Columbia and New Balance now use the tool.